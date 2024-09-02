PayrollOrg Celebrates Payroll, Offers Scholarships and Free Paycheck and Food and Fuel Grand Prize During National Payroll Week September 2-6, 2024

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg (PAYO) is celebrating payroll professionals and offering scholarship opportunities, paycheck maximizing education, and a chance to win an bonus paycheck and extra money for gas and groceries during National Payroll Week (NPW) from September 2-6, 2024. This annual event honors the hard work and dedication of America's 150 million workers and the payroll professionals who ensure they are paid accurately and on-time, every time.

"During National Payroll Week, we celebrate the vital role payroll plays in supporting our nation," said PayrollOrg's Executive Director, Dan Maddux. "The collaboration between America's workers, government agencies, and payroll professionals forms the backbone of the American way of life."

Individuals are encouraged to participate in the annual "Getting Paid In America" survey at www.nationalpayrollweek.com. This survey offers valuable insights into evolving payroll and wage payment trends. One lucky survey participant will be randomly selected to win the grand prize—a bonus paycheck along with extra money for food and fuel for the rest of 2024.

National Payroll Week also promotes financial responsibility for all workers. Visitors to the NPW website can access tools and resources to help them get the most out of their paychecks. PAYO's Money Matters program teaches thousands of young adults on paycheck basics each year. PAYO and sponsor Dayforce will award three scholarships to individuals pursuing continuing education at colleges, universities, and other institutions.

"Helping young adults succeed as they enter the workforce is essential," said Maddux. "National Payroll Week provides payroll professionals with a unique opportunity to equip the future workforce with essential payroll knowledge, empowering them to better understand and manage their finances for long-term success."

For more information about NPW and how you can get involved, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

National Payroll Week is sponsored by Diamond Sponsor ADP; Money Matters Sponsor Dayforce; Platinum Sponsors Global Payments, Money Network, rapid!, UKG, and Workday; and Gold Sponsor Paychex.

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org

