PayrollOrg to Offer Transformational Payroll Leadership Training at the Payroll Leaders Conference September 23 - 25

News provided by

PayrollOrg

Sep 23, 2024, 09:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg (PAYO) will provide next-generation training to leaders and future leaders in payroll at its Payroll Leaders Conference (PLC), September 23 – 25 in Orlando, FL.

"The Payroll Leaders Conference helps both current and aspiring payroll leaders build new leadership skills, offering fresh insights to guide successful teams in today's fast-changing world," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PAYO.

The Payroll Prism award recipients will also be announced at the conference. The Payroll Prism awards recognize payroll departments that implemented improvements or enhancements in areas of management, processes, technology, and overall best practices. Previous companies recognized with Prism awards include Amcor, Constellation, Guidehouse, and Johnson Controls.

The conference will feature exciting keynotes Shirelle N. Francis, PMP, CSM, Founder, Speaker, Consultant at iLeapGroup LLC, Alice Jacobsohn, Esq., Director of Government Relations at PayrollOrg, and Sarah Chasney, CPP, Director of Payroll, Travel and Expense at Banfield Pet Hospital. Attendees at PLC will attend one of four transformational certificate programs:

  • Advanced Global Payroll Management Certificate Program
  • Advanced Payroll Concepts Certificate Program
  • Government/Public Sector Certificate Program
  • Payroll OMG – Optimization, Management, & Growth

The Payroll Leaders Conference is being hosted at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando. Visit PAYO online to view the full conference agenda.

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org.

SOURCE PayrollOrg

