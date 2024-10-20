PayrollOrg's Educational Institutions Payroll Conference to Deliver Key Compliance and Operational Updates for Payroll Professionals in Higher Education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg will provide critical updates on compliance and operational issues impacting payroll professionals who work in higher education during its 37th Annual Educational Institutions Payroll Conference (EIPC), October 20 through 23, in Jacksonville, Florida.

"EIPC offers attendees a valuable opportunity to connect with payroll professionals in higher education and stay informed on the unique compliance issues that impact their institutions," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg.

The conference will address the complex challenges faced by payroll and tax professionals at public and private colleges and universities. Sessions will cover topics such as using payroll analytics to optimize processes and procedures, paying terminated and deceased employees, nonresident alien tax compliance, and fringe benefits unique to colleges and universities.

The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville. On-site registration is Sunday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET. The event is sponsored by Sprintax.

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org.

SOURCE PayrollOrg