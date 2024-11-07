PayrollOrg's Chapter Leadership Summit to Equip Payroll Chapter Leaders with Tools for Success

News provided by

PayrollOrg

Nov 07, 2024, 17:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg (PAYO) will provide local chapter leaders with the essential tools and guidance they need to ensure the ongoing success of their chapters at the Chapter Leadership Summit, November 7 – 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Supporting our chapter leaders is crucial to the growth and sustainability of local chapters," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg. "The Chapter Leadership Summit is designed to not only provide practical tools and strategies but also foster a strong network of motivated leaders who can inspire their teams and communities."

Participants will have the unique opportunity to connect with fellow leaders, exchange ideas, and develop strategies to motivate their chapter members. Tailored educational sessions will offer specialized training on critical topics such as fiscal responsibility, general chapter operations, and event planning. These sessions will be led by guest speakers with expertise in chapter management and leadership development.

The conference will be held at MEET Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas. Visit PAYO online to view the full conference agenda. The event is sponsored by Wisely by ADP.

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org.

SOURCE PayrollOrg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PayrollOrg's Educational Institutions Payroll Conference to Deliver Key Compliance and Operational Updates for Payroll Professionals in Higher Education

PayrollOrg's Educational Institutions Payroll Conference to Deliver Key Compliance and Operational Updates for Payroll Professionals in Higher Education

PayrollOrg will provide critical updates on compliance and operational issues impacting payroll professionals who work in higher education during its ...
Survey Finds America's Workers Wary of AI Use in Payroll Management

Survey Finds America's Workers Wary of AI Use in Payroll Management

Thirty-nine percent of America's workers are uncomfortable with the use of AI to calculate their pay, while an even larger 53% would be uncomfortable ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Education

Education

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics