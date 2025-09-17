Survey Reveals Ongoing Financial Strain as Majority of Americans Depend on Timely Paychecks

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-eight percent of workers in America would experience financial difficulty if their paycheck were delayed a week, according to results from the 2025 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by PayrollOrg (PAYO). This figure is up slightly from the 2024 survey, which found that 77% of individuals were living paycheck to paycheck.

The annual survey asked respondents how difficult it would be to meet their financial obligations if their paychecks were delayed for a week. Of the 23,005 individuals who responded to this question, 17,867 respondents, or 78 percent, said they would find it somewhat or very difficult to meet their financial obligations.

"When 78% of Americans indicate they would face hardship if their paycheck was delayed just one week, it underscores a worker financial wellness crisis with ripple effects on employee turnover and engagement," said Jason Lee, Chief of Chime Enterprise. "It is more important than ever for companies to think beyond just earned wage access and start giving their teams comprehensive financial wellness benefits to save, build credit, and make financial progress."

The survey also asked respondents how they would cover expenses if their paycheck were delayed. Nearly one-third (29%) said they would rely on friends or family or draw from savings. Another 26% indicated they would delay bill payments, while 25% reported they would turn to credit cards to make ends meet.

"The reality for 78% of workers today is that they would struggle to meet financial obligations if their paycheck were delayed by even a week," said Crystal Bryant-Minter, senior vice president and general manager of workforce solutions at rapid!. "This financial fragility underscores the growing demand for earned wage access, or EWA, though a significant portion of workers are unaware these solutions are even an option. Many instead turn to credit cards or delay bills just to get by. As awareness grows, employer-sponsored EWA programs are emerging as a vital solution, already used by two-thirds of those accessing their pay early. It's clear that EWA isn't just a convenience - it's a necessary tool for financial resilience."

On its National Payroll Week website, PayrollOrg provides educational resources to help employees make the most of their paychecks. By making smart adjustments to how they are paid, workers can boost their take-home pay, increase savings, and maximize employer-provided benefits.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was conducted as part of PayrollOrg's annual public awareness campaign, National Payroll Week, held September 1–5, 2025. The survey gathered insights from more than 25,900 respondents nationwide. For complete survey results, visit nationalpayrollweek.com.

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at payroll.org .

SOURCE PayrollOrg