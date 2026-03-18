PAYSAFE'S $1.7B PROMISE BECAME A $1.7B SHORTFALL: LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP SECURITIES ACTION

Promise vs. Reality: The Paysafe Performance Gap

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Paysafe Limited's (NYSE: PSFE) promises to investors and its actual results.

Evaluate your recovery options at no cost or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

On March 4, 2025, Paysafe projected full-year 2025 revenue of $1,710 - $1,734 million and adjusted EPS of $2.21 - $2.51. Eight months later, those figures were slashed to $1,700 - $1,710 million in revenue and $1.83 - $1.88 in adjusted EPS. The gap tells the story of what investors were not told.

The Promise

The Company projected full-year 2025 organic revenue growth of 6.5% to 8.0%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.1% to 27.6%, and Adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-teens. Management affirmed this outlook not once but three times: in March, May, and August of 2025, each time expressing confidence in the Company's trajectory.

The Reality

Results revealed a different picture. Revenue missed consensus estimates. Net loss ballooned from roughly $13 million to roughly $88 million year over year. A merchant shutdown caused write-downs, and banking challenges in higher-risk merchant categories were disclosed for the first time.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Revenue guidance: Promised $1,710 - $1,734 million, reduced to $1,700 - $1,710 million (cut of approximately $17 million at midpoint)

Adjusted EBITDA guidance: Promised $463 - $478 million, reduced to $425 - $430 million (cut of approximately $40 million at midpoint)

Adjusted EPS guidance: Promised $2.21 - $2.51, reduced to $1.83 - $1.88 (cut of approximately $0.50 at midpoint)

Net loss: Q3 2024 was approximately $13 million; Q3 2025 ballooned to approximately $88 million

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint alleges that the gap between promise and reality was not the result of unforeseeable developments. Instead, the Company allegedly knew about concentrated merchant risks, credit loss exposure, and banking difficulties throughout the period in which it affirmed optimistic guidance.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between what was promised and what was delivered in this case is striking," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 7, 2026

Assess your claim with a free consultation or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP