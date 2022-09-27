Payscout and Collection Works Software Solutions Strengthen Partnership with Enhanced Payment Processing and Paywire Integration

This Alliance Combines More Than 40 Years of Service from Two Leaders in the Collections and

Accounts Receivable Management Industries

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payscout , a global payment innovation leader with solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management (ARM), Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements, is excited to announce an enhanced partnership with Collection Works Software Solutions (CWS), a leading supplier of technology and service solutions to the collections, debit, and credit management marketplace.

As a "Preferred Payments Partner," Payscout will provide Collection Works users a direct integration to its proprietary Paywire platform, a prominent ARM-centric gateway. The Paywire platform provides omnichannel, and custom-built, payment solutions (for credit, debit, ACH, and HSA) in a secure, PCI- and HIPPA-compliant environment, while offering consolidated monitoring and reporting capabilities.

In addition, Collection Works users can now take advantage of Payscout's 360° Fee-Free Payments program, the only fully compliant Convenience Fee solution available to the ARM industry which complies with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), varying State Laws, and Card-Brand Rules.

"We are thrilled to bolster our partnership with Collection Works Software Solutions," says Manpreet Singh, President, and Co-Founder of Payscout. "Today's economic environment has been difficult for businesses in the collections and ARM space. For those in search of secure, efficient, and compliant solutions that reduce costs and increase revenue, this partnership brings together 40+ years of leadership to provide industry-leading payment and collection solutions that allow businesses to reach their full potential."

Collection Works Software Solutions has been serving the ARM industry since 1995 through its flagship CollectionWorks™ Software, an innovative collection software solution designed specifically for third-party collection agencies. CWS also offers its CWX Software, a cloud-based and in-house collection solution that provides customized solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as Medical, Utility, Telecom, Education, and Municipal companies.

"We are excited to partner with Payscout, a global payment processing provider that connects merchants and consumers," says Collection Works CEO Merwyn Landry, Sr. "We at Collection Works believe this partnership with Payscout enhances our ability to expand and extend our software platform offerings to our current customers, future customers and assist in our efforts to continue providing a high-quality software platform. This partnership underscores our commitment to our vision of making Collection Works a leader in the industry."

About Payscout

Payscout is a global payment technology company with acquiring solutions in the United States, China, Brazil, and the European Union. Payscout's proprietary Paywire platform provides integrated payment processing solutions for vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Healthcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions. Payscout is a Certified Minority Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit www.payscout.com .

About Collection Works Software Solutions

Collection Works Software Solutions (CWS) is a leading supplier of technology and service solutions to the collections, debit, and credit management marketplace. Serving the industry since 1995 through its CollectionWorks and CWX software solutions, CWS provides the functionality that allows businesses around the globe to manage the entire accounts receivable cycle. For more information, please visit www.collectionworks.com.

