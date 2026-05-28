Payslip Secures Growth Financing to Scale AI Global Payroll Platform

Marking a decade of growth, Payslip delivers 60% CAGR alongside strong EBITDA positivity as it scales enterprise payroll operations

New Customer Wins Including Flix and Zalando Reflect Rising Global Demand for Payroll Control

DUBLIN, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payslip, the Global Payroll Control Platform trusted by multinational companies to standardise, automate, and scale payroll operations, has secured new financing to support its continued international expansion and product innovation.

The financing round is from London-headquartered Salica Investments, amidst strong competition from several other providers in the market that tendered for the business, and will enable Payslip to hire more staff to increase with demand.

Payslip SLT 2026

The raise follows a sustained period of growth, with 60% CAGR in recent years alongside strong EBITDA positivity. Meanwhile, Payslip remains on its trajectory of doubling revenue every two years. This momentum was further reflected recently as Payslip marked the two-year anniversary of its strategic partnership with Deloitte, against a backdrop of growing global demand for unified, AI-led payroll infrastructure. As organisations respond to expanding pay transparency and compliance requirements - including the EU Pay Transparency Directive - multinational employers are increasingly seeking centralised, audit-ready payroll data and greater operational visibility across fragmented global systems. Today, the Payslip Control Platform automates more than 1.3 million monthly payslips across over 125 countries, powering more than €5 billion in payroll payments worldwide.

This positions the company to scale further, expanding internationally while continuing to invest in its enterprise grade automation platform and AI technology. As enterprise scale, payroll is no longer just operational, it is a control layer across finance, compliance, and workforce data.

"This year marks our 10th year in business," said Fidelma McGuirk, Founder and CEO of Payslip. "Over the past decade, we've built a platform trusted by the world's leading multinational organisations to bring control and consistency to one of the most mission critical business areas. As the Fourth Industrial Revolution reshapes global business operations, automation and operational efficiency across core enterprise functions have become essential for competitiveness. Organisations are under growing pressure to gain greater visibility, standardisation and control across increasingly complex international payroll environments, particularly as AI accelerates the pace of operational change."

"Payslip's automation and AI capabilities are already delivering up to 55% efficiency gains for multinational organisations, helping enterprise teams simplify complexity, strengthen compliance and operate with greater agility at global scale. This investment enables us to further accelerate innovation in AI and continue expanding our international presence as demand for intelligent payroll infrastructure continues to grow," McGuirk added.

Building on Payslip Alpha, AI is now embedded directly into payroll workflows, identifying anomalies, standardising inputs, and adapting in real time across jurisdictions. As usage scales, the platform develops a deeper understanding of country rules, exceptions, and integrations, strengthening accuracy, resilience, and control over time.

This momentum is reflected in a growing roster of global brands, including Cloudera, Just Eat Takeaway and EQT, alongside new customers Flix and Zalando, supported by strong retention and continued expansion across the existing customer base.

The raise marks a defining moment in Payslip's ten-year journey, reflecting confidence in the company's continued growth, accelerating enterprise adoption, and expanding role at the centre of global payroll operations.

About Payslip

Payslip is a global payroll technology company that gives multinational enterprises greater control, automation and visibility across complex payroll operations.

Founded in 2016 by Fidelma McGuirk and headquartered in County Mayo, Ireland, Payslip helps global organisations standardise and automate global payroll, unify multi-country payroll data, and streamline reporting at scale. Its Global Payroll Control Platform integrates with HCM, accounting and ERP systems to ensure seamless enterprise-wide data flows across the enterprise, supporting centralised control, real-time visibility and enterprise-grade compliance.

Payslip Alpha, the company's AI suite, is transforming payroll operations through advanced AI, automation and integration capabilities.

Payslip is backed by $21 million in funding from investors including Salica Investments, Tribal VC, Frontline Ventures, MiddleGame Ventures and Mouro Capital.

For more information, visit www.payslip.com.

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