PayToMe.co Closes Strategic Acquisitions of Luggage To Ship, Ship And Storage, and Ship To Box

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayToMe.co ("PTM"), a Silicon Valley–based, AI-native financial infrastructure company, today announced it has closed the strategic acquisitions of Luggage To Ship Inc. (LuggageToShip.com – "LTS"), Ship To Box Inc. (ShipToBox.com – "STB"), and Ship And Storage Inc. (ShipAndStorage.com – "SAS").

PayToMe powers embedded payments and financial workflows for global platforms, marketplaces, and digital services.

The transaction strengthens PayToMe's established, revenue-generating AI-driven global payments and financial infrastructure platform by integrating proven operating businesses that expand real-world use cases, increase transaction density, and reinforce a purpose-built payments, compliance, and settlement backbone—accelerating platform-led expansion across industries at global scale.

With the acquisitions complete, PayToMe now operates an integrated ecosystem supporting 120,000+ users and customers across more than 220 countries, processing live transaction activity through a unified platform that embeds payments, invoicing, identity verification, compliance, and settlement directly into real-world workflows.

This milestone positions PayToMe as core financial infrastructure enabling global commerce to scale securely and intelligently.

Why PayToMe: Powering the Financial Layer Behind the Digital Economy

Global commerce has long relied on fragmented financial tooling—disconnected payment processors, manual compliance workflows, regional banking rails, and siloed invoicing systems. This fragmentation increases cost, slows settlement, and introduces regulatory and operational risk, particularly in cross-border transactions.

PayToMe replaces this complexity with a single AI-native financial operating system that embeds:

Global payments and multi-rail orchestration

AI-driven KYC/KYB, AML, and compliance automation

Real-time invoicing, text-to-pay, and settlement

Cross-border FX optimization and reconciliation

Enterprise-grade APIs for platforms and partners

By embedding payments, compliance, and financial automation directly into SaaS platforms, PayToMe converts transactions into a programmable growth engine validated by production-scale demand.

Three Proven Platforms, One Compounding Ecosystem

Luggage To Ship (LuggageToShip.com, "LTS") operates a high-frequency, cross-border transaction platform within the global travel services market, serving 70,000+ customers worldwide. The platform generates consistent payment activity across multiple carriers, currencies, and regulatory environments, serving as a proving ground for PayToMe's embedded payments, pricing orchestration, compliance automation, and settlement infrastructure.

Ship To Box (ShipToBox.com, "STB") is a cross-border e-commerce enablement platform serving 50,000+ global customers, enabling international consumers and SMBs to purchase from U.S. online retailers through a single, integrated purchasing experience. STB processes transactions across multiple payment methods, currencies, and geographies, demonstrating PayToMe's ability to support alternative payment access, FX handling, and merchant settlement within a unified financial layer.

Ship And Storage (ShipAndStorage.com, "SAS") is a recurring storage and services platform with subscription-like economics. The platform supports automated billing, long-term customer engagement, and predictable recurring transaction flows, strengthening revenue durability and customer lifetime value.

Together, these platforms operate as live, revenue-producing ecosystems where PayToMe embeds the full financial stack directly into operational workflows, continuously compounding AI-driven financial intelligence with every transaction.

Designed for Horizontal Expansion Across High-Value Industries

PayToMe was architected from inception as horizontal financial infrastructure designed to support platforms across industries and use cases. While currently operating across travel, logistics, storage, and cross-border commerce, its AI, payments, and compliance stack is industry-agnostic by design.

This architecture enables expansion into additional sectors without rebuilding core systems, including telecommunications and messaging platforms, ticketing and live events, EV and energy infrastructure, marketplaces, non-clinical healthcare services, and enterprise and regulated industries requiring cross-border payments, invoicing, and real-time financial reporting at global scale.

A Platform Moment — Building the Financial Layer Behind the Digital Economy

"This transaction accelerates our ability to power global platforms at scale," said Mike Ulker, Founder & CEO of PayToMe. "We are building an AI-powered financial operating system that sits beneath platforms, marketplaces, and global services—abstracting payments, compliance, and settlement the way cloud platforms abstract computing."

Leadership and Enterprise Readiness

PayToMe is led by an experienced executive team with public-company leadership backgrounds, enterprise financial governance expertise, and global operating experience. This leadership foundation supports disciplined growth, regulatory readiness, and engagement with institutional partners, platforms, and enterprise customers.

