PayToMe.co Joins IBM Partner Plus to Power the Next Generation of AI-Driven FinTech Marketplaces

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayToMe.co, the award-winning AI-native FinTech platform for embedded finance and cross-border digital infrastructure, today announced it has joined IBM Partner Plus as an Embedded Solutions Business Partner. Through this partnership, PayToMe.co will embed IBM's cloud, AI, and automation technologies into its FinTech platform to scale intelligent payments, AI agents, automated bookkeeping, real-time financial reporting, and cross-border compliance—delivering enterprise-grade embedded finance and AI infrastructure for SMBs and global enterprises.

PayToMe.co is an AI-native FinTech platform that builds intelligent financial infrastructure for businesses worldwide. The company provides embedded payments, AI bookkeeping, compliance automation, and cross-border financial management to help organizations operate smarter and scale globally. PayToMe.co joins IBM Partner Plus as an Embedded Solutions Business Partner, integrating IBM's cloud, AI, and automation technologies to power intelligent financial systems for enterprises and SMBs.

As an IBM Embedded Solution Business Partner, PayToMe.co is authorized to integrate IBM software and cloud services directly into its branded FinTech solutions for end customers.

"We've embraced the best enterprise technologies—AWS, Stripe, Plaid, and Intuit QuickBooks—and unified them into a single AI-driven FinTech fabric," said Mike Ulker, Founder & CEO of PayToMe.co. "Through IBM Partner Plus, we're embedding watsonx-powered AI and hybrid cloud into our platform so any business can plug in, transact, and grow globally. Our goal is to become the 'Amazon of FinTech marketplaces,' empowering businesses across industries with seamless, scalable financial intelligence."

What the IBM Collaboration Unlocks

AI platform & governance: Access to IBM watsonx—an enterprise AI portfolio with a studio for building generative AI and ML (watsonx.ai) and watsonx.governance for responsible, auditable AI operations.





Access to IBM watsonx—an enterprise AI portfolio with a studio for building generative AI and ML (watsonx.ai) and watsonx.governance for responsible, auditable AI operations. Conversational AI & agents: watsonx Assistant automates customer interactions and back-office workflows with conversational search and intelligent chatbots.





watsonx Assistant automates customer interactions and back-office workflows with conversational search and intelligent chatbots. Cloud credits & enablement: IBM Partner Plus benefits include tiered enablement, co-marketing, and demand programs to help partners scale and attract new clients.





IBM Partner Plus benefits include tiered enablement, co-marketing, and demand programs to help partners scale and attract new clients. Marketing funds & support: Access to digital marketing kits and Customer Success Manager (CSM) reimbursement under IBM Partner Plus benefits.





Access to digital marketing kits and Customer Success Manager (CSM) reimbursement under IBM Partner Plus benefits. Global ecosystem: IBM's Partner Plus and watsonx platform give PayToMe.co access to a trusted enterprise network that accelerates innovation and market reach.

Horizontal Platform, Vertical Power

PayToMe.co's AI-native financial infrastructure is transforming how businesses manage money, compliance, and intelligence at scale. Its embedded payments, AI automation, and compliance framework enable organizations to operate with the efficiency of a FinTech—regardless of industry.

From enterprise SaaS and B2B marketplaces to travel, digital commerce, real estate, and investment platforms, PayToMe.co powers the financial backbone modern businesses rely on.

By embedding intelligent financial infrastructure—AI-powered payments, accounting, compliance, and real-time reporting—PayToMe.co turns complex back-office operations into seamless, automated workflows. With AI agents, AI bookkeeping, and intelligent reporting, businesses reduce fraud and overhead while gaining real-time visibility into performance, unlocking enterprise-grade automation at startup speed and scale.

Product Roadmap Highlights Enabled by IBM Partner Plus

AI compliance & fraud intelligence: Real-time risk scoring, anomaly detection, and policy automation powered by watsonx.governance.





Real-time risk scoring, anomaly detection, and policy automation powered by watsonx.governance. AI chat and agent automation: watsonx Assistant–driven conversational agents for personalized self-service and workflow efficiency.





watsonx Assistant–driven conversational agents for personalized self-service and workflow efficiency. Global scale & security: Enterprise-grade hybrid cloud architecture and IBM security frameworks for trusted scalability and compliance across regions.

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is an AI-native FinTech pioneer building the world's most intelligent financial infrastructure for businesses of all sizes. Founded in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co provides a unified platform for embedded payments, AI bookkeeping, intelligent invoicing, compliance automation, and cross-border transaction management—helping companies scale faster and operate smarter through intelligent automation and real-time financial insight.

Designed as a global FinTech marketplace, PayToMe.co integrates innovations with technologies from leading providers including Plaid, AWS, Stripe, IBM, and NVIDIA. Together, this ecosystem delivers secure, scalable, and AI-powered financial solutions that transform business operations into a seamless, intelligent, and connected experience.

PayToMe.co is part of Startupbootcamp, recognized by Financial Times as Europe's #1 accelerator, and is backed by Hatcher+, a global AI-driven venture platform investing in high-growth technology companies. Through this network of world-class investors and accelerators, PayToMe.co is advancing the global FinTech ecosystem—bridging financial infrastructure, embedded payments, and AI innovation at scale.

About IBM Partner Plus

IBM Partner Plus is a global partner program that helps technology companies innovate, scale, and deliver greater value to clients by leveraging IBM's hybrid cloud and AI portfolio. The program provides partners with access to IBM's technology stack—including watsonx, Cloud, and AI Automation—along with co-marketing resources, enablement tools, and go-to-market support. By connecting partners through IBM's global ecosystem, Partner Plus empowers them to build, market, and sell faster in today's digital economy.

For more information, visit www.ibm.com/partnerplus.

Media Contact

PayToMe.co

(650) 963 4969

[email protected] | www.paytome.co

