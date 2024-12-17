PayToMe.co Ranks #2 Spot in Hatcher+ Global Top 100 Startups for November 2024

Revolutionizing Financial Services Through AI Innovation and Financial Inclusion

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayToMe.co, an award-winning AI-powered fintech marketplace and one of the top 1% global startups, proudly announces its ranking as the #2 startup in the prestigious Hatcher+ Global Top 100 Startups for November 2024. This recognition highlights PayToMe.co's ability to harness cutting-edge technology to deliver transformative solutions for the global financial ecosystem.

"Being recognized by Hatcher+ is a testament to our mission to transform financial services for businesses worldwide," said Mike Ulker, CEO of PayToMe.co. "This milestone reflects our dedication to innovation, driving global opportunities, and fostering financial inclusion. We are deeply grateful to Startupbootcamp and our global partners and shareholders for their invaluable support in propelling our vision forward".

The Power of the Hatcher+ Score

Hatcher+ is celebrated as one of the Top 20 Data-Driven Venture Firms, alongside globally renowned firms like EQT, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, reinforcing its credibility in identifying high-growth opportunities.

The Hatcher+ Score, a globally respected AI-driven evaluation tool, identifies startups poised for success. Derived from 600,000 analyzed deals and 20 billion simulated funds, it evaluates metrics such as return potential, funding potential, and market impact.

Accelerating Innovation in the Fintech Market

PayToMe.co is strategically positioned in the rapidly growing financial services market, projected to surpass $600 billion by 2029. The platform delivers:

Patented Text-to-Pay Technology: Enabling secure, real-time SMS-based transactions.

Customizable Digital Invoicing: Supporting compliance across 100+ countries with multi-currency capabilities.

AI-Driven Compliance: Automating KYC/KYB processes to reduce fraud and streamline regulatory adherence.

and streamline regulatory adherence. Global Merchant Services: Seamlessly processing payments in 34 countries and 14 languages.

Connects to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications globally.

Strategic Collaboration for Financial Inclusion and Global Growth

Aligned with the United Nations' financial inclusion goals, PayToMe.co collaborates with strategic partners and equity holders, including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, Startupbootcamp, and AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), to bridge gaps in financial services and address inefficiencies in cross-border payments.

PayToMe.co welcomes strategic alliances and partnerships with global leaders, financial institutions, and investors looking to support cutting-edge innovation in fintech. These collaborations will drive the next phase of PayToMe.co's growth, expand its reach in key markets, and accelerate the adoption of its scalable solutions worldwide.

About PayToMe.co

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an award-winning fintech marketplace specializing in cross-border payments, AI-driven compliance tools, and customizable digital invoicing. The platform connects to 12,000 financial institutions and integrates with 7,000 applications, offering seamless and scalable financial solutions. Recognized with nine international awards for technology excellence and social impact, PayToMe.co continues to redefine financial services for a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.paytome.co

About Startupbootcamp

Startupbootcamp is a leading global accelerator, empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. With a vast network of 5,000+ mentors, corporate partners, and ventures, Startupbootcamp supports startups at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey through investments, strategic connections, and essential resources. By amplifying impact and driving sustainable growth, Startupbootcamp continues to revolutionize industries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mike Ulker

[email protected]

650-963-4969

