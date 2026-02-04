PayZen Caps a Breakout Year Winning Overall Best in KLAS 2026 for Patient Financing Services

Building on its Best in KLAS recognition, the company is investing in platform innovation and executive leadership to deepen impact for patients and providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayZen , the leading AI-driven patient affordability platform, today announced that KLAS Research has named its solution the 2026 Best in KLAS Winner for Patient Financing Services, as published in the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report , the industry's gold standard for peer-validated performance. This recognition comes on the heels of a milestone growth year marked by rapid customer adoption, measurable impact for patients and providers, significant industry recognition, and the expansion of its executive leadership team.

In just a few years, PayZen has evolved into a category-defining platform helping health systems make affordability a standard part of care. That momentum is reflected in both patient experience and provider outcomes. The company has removed financial barriers to care for patients nationwide, helping them seek treatment without fear of overwhelming medical bills, while health systems benefit from enhanced financial performance through automation and personalization.

"This recognition by KLAS as the market leader validates our mission and our belief that technology can fundamentally reshape healthcare affordability," said Itzik Cohen, co-founder and CEO of PayZen. "In just four years, by deeply leveraging data and AI, we've outperformed legacy vendors that have operated in this market for decades – helping patients afford care while enabling health systems to increase revenue, reduce bad debt, and lower administrative burden. As a result, we now serve more patients and health systems than any other vendor in the category, and we'll continue to invest in technology to address affordability challenges across the healthcare journey."

Demonstrated Growth and Measurable Impact

As demand for more personalized and effective patient payment solutions continues to rise, PayZen has delivered sustained growth:

3x revenue growth in each of the past three years, reflecting accelerating market adoption

30% average lift in collections for health systems using PayZen

13% reduction in bad debt, helping providers recover revenue that would otherwise be written off

While the financial impact for providers is significant, PayZen also improves satisfaction with patients. PayZen reports a 71 patient Net Promoter Score (NPS) – compared to an industry average of 45 – underscoring the relief and trust patients feel when affordability is built into the payment and care experience. For health systems, this patient-first approach translates into stronger financial performance, with improved collections, reduced bad debt, and less administrative burden for revenue cycle teams.

"My ROI with PayZen has definitely exceeded expectations. I get back way more money than I expected. They are touching more patients than I ever expected them to. They resolve more accounts than I ever expected them to resolve. My initial hesitation with PayZen was because I was jaded about things I heard about other patient financing firms." – VP, August 2025, collected by KLAS Research.

Industry Recognition

PayZen's approach to healthcare affordability has earned significant industry recognition. These honors reflect PayZen's differentiated impact at the intersection of patient experience, AI-driven personalization, and provider financial resilience, including:

"The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. "Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action."

Strengthening Leadership for the Next Phase of Growth

To support continued innovation and scale, PayZen has expanded its executive team with the appointments of Ken Brause as Chief Financial Officer, Sanjeev Kapur as Chief Operating Officer, and Brandon Pace as Chief Legal Officer. Together, these leaders will help guide PayZen's next phase of growth, deepen partnerships with health systems, and advance the company's AI platform to meet evolving regulatory, operational, and patient needs.

Looking ahead, PayZen plans to continue expanding its AI-driven platform, investing in technology and development, and working closely with providers nationwide to embed affordability as a core component of the patient care journey.

To learn more about PayZen and its award-winning solution, visit www.payzen.com .

