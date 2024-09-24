Payzli named finalist for the 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payzli is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards. This prestigious program honors high-growth companies demonstrating exceptional innovation and potential for future success.

Sponsored by Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services and in partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation, the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch award recognizes businesses that significantly contribute to Florida's economic vitality. These companies have overcome challenges, displayed strong leadership, and fostered innovation, making a positive impact on their communities and industries.

"Being selected as a finalist for the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards is an incredible honor for Payzli. It reflects the dedication and innovation of our team, as well as our commitment to driving growth for businesses across Florida. At Payzli, we pride ourselves on delivering cutting-edge payment technology that empowers businesses to thrive. This recognition reinforces our mission to continue pushing boundaries and redefining what's possible in the payments industry. We're excited about the future and remain focused on making a lasting impact on the businesses we serve," shared Naim Hamdar, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Payzli.

More than 500 nominations were received from more than 60 organizations throughout Florida. A rigorous selection process narrowed the applicants for this year's award to an impressive group of finalists.

"We are excited to recognize these outstanding companies," said Pete Previte, Chair of GrowFL. "Their achievements exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Florida's economy forward. These finalists inspire us all with their dedication to innovation and growth."

Marius Dobren, Chair of the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Committee, added, "This year's finalists showcase Florida's entrepreneurs' remarkable resilience and creativity. Their achievements in a dynamic business landscape inspire others to reach for excellence. As a marketplace for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, the GrowFL community is delighted to celebrate this year's finalists and look forward to announcing the top 50 Honorees in October."

The top 50 Honorees will be celebrated at the awards ceremony on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Hard Rock Live, Universal CityWalk in Orlando.

About Payzli

Payzli, living up to its tagline "For the Joy of Business," is at the cutting edge of payment technology. It offers a streamlined yet powerful suite of advanced payment services, bespoke business management software and custom payments enablement for app developers and independent software vendors. Discover how Payzli is redefining the payment landscape at https://payzli.com

About GrowFL

GrowFL propels Florida's economy forward by empowering second-stage companies to reach their full potential. We provide focused, timely resources and expert connections to help these businesses scale and thrive. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of companies with at least six employees and $750,000 in revenue committed to expanding beyond this stage. We contribute to Florida's economic diversification and strength by fostering a thriving ecosystem of second-stage companies. Website: http://www.growfl.com

