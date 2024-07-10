Payzli POS is Now Available on Visa Acceptance Platform to Elevate Your Payment Experience Through Visa's Inclusive Ecosystem 

By connecting to Visa Acceptance Platform, Payzli is helping to bring next-generation payment technology to its merchants.

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payzli, a cutting-edge payments fintech, announced today it is working with Visa to offer Payzli POS on the Visa Acceptance Platform, an open, network-agnostic ecosystem offering modular payments services akin to an app store for sellers.

Through Payzli's work with Visa, Payzli is gearing up to roll out their innovative point of sale. The Payzli POS rollout marks a significant advancement in POS technology, offering seamless in-person and online payment processing solutions for service-based businesses.

By working with the Visa Acceptance Platform, Payzli's merchants can access a host of features to enhance their payment experience and drive business growth. These include:

Tap to Phone & Contactless: With Payzli POS's Tap to Phone integration, merchants can effortlessly convert an Android device into a payment terminal.





PAX Hardware Integration: Seamless integration with PAXBiz® smart terminals, offering user-friendly and highly secure payment devices compliant with PCI PTS 5.X.





Advanced Tokenization: Payzli POS supports advanced network tokenization, enabling various biometric, unattended, and AI-enabled use cases.





Enhanced Security: Leverage Visa's top-tier fraud prevention tools for added security for businesses and customers.

"Payzli POS is revolutionizing the payment landscape. It offers unprecedented simplicity and innovation to service-based businesses. Our successful partnership with Visa has accelerated transactions, enhancing security and convenience for our merchants. Payzli is not just a payment processor, but payments ally in the digital economy, equipping businesses with advanced tools for success," expressed Kapil Pershad, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Payzli.

Upgrade Your Business with Payzli POS

Payzli brings a frictionless payment experience across service verticals, enhancing customer engagement at every stage of the transaction lifecycle - from the time of booking to checkout and review.

This comprehensive feature set equips service-oriented businesses with everything they need for operational optimization and sustainable growth. It covers a wide range of functionalities, from payment processing and scheduling to AI integration. Moreover, it includes marketing automation and reporting tools, providing a robust toolkit for service-based business owners.

Payzli POS was designed with the modern entrepreneur in mind. It simplifies day-to-day operations, offering an intuitive experience, setting a new standard for business management and payment processing solutions. It's like having a personal assistant, but without the need for coffee breaks!

About Payzli

Payzli, living up to its tagline "for the joy of business," is at the cutting edge of payment technology. It offers a streamlined yet powerful suite of advanced payment services, bespoke business management software and custom payments enablement for app developers and independent software vendors. Discover how Payzli is redefining the payment landscape at www.payzli.com.

