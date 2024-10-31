Payzli Recognized as a 2024 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honoree

News provided by

Payzli

Oct 31, 2024, 08:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payzli, a leader in innovative payment processing solutions, is honored to announce its selection as a GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch honoree for 2024. Chosen from over 500 nominees, Payzli joins an elite group recognized for their positive impact on Florida's economy and communities. Now in its 14th year, the GrowFL program celebrates high-performing, second-stage businesses that demonstrate significant growth potential and strong leadership.

Recognized for Innovation and Industry Leadership

Continue Reading
Payzli's Innovation Recognized by GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch 2024
Payzli's Innovation Recognized by GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch 2024

The GrowFL honor acknowledges Payzli's pioneering contributions to the fintech landscape through its innovative payment processing solutions, visionary leadership, and commitment to community engagement. Milestones in 2024 include a landmark investment from Esquire Bank and a strategic partnership with Visa Acceptance Solutions, underscoring Payzli's growth trajectory and influence in the industry.

"We're truly honored to be recognized by GrowFL," said Naim Hamdar, Payzli Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. "This award is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to innovation and the communities we serve. We're excited to keep building a legacy that uplifts and empowers businesses across Florida and beyond."

Delivering Cutting-Edge Solutions for Business Success

Payzli has introduced many industry-leading payment technologies, in addition to industry-first solutions that redefine payment processing for modern businesses. Notable advancements include:

  • Bolt Residuals: A groundbreaking tool that calculates residuals daily for sales partners.
  • Custom Point-of-Sale System for Salons: Designed with Tap to Phone technology to provide a seamless, digital-first experience for merchants.
  • Payzli Connect: A comprehensive CRM built specifically for the payments industry, supporting every stage of the sales journey—from lead management and onboarding to real-time insights and AI-powered automation.
  • Tap to Phone: A revolutionary feature that transforms any smartphone or tablet with NFC capability into a contactless payments terminal, providing businesses with flexibility and ease of use.

"These innovations are just the beginning of what we envision for Payzli," said Kapil Pershad, Payzli Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We're committed to building solutions that empower businesses with the technology they need to thrive, simplifying payment processes and creating meaningful value for our clients."

These innovations reflect Payzli's mission to provide merchants with the tools they need to succeed in a digital-first world.

A Rigorous Selection Process for Florida's Top Businesses

Each year, GrowFL recognizes second-stage companies in Florida, selecting 50 honorees after an extensive evaluation by past awardees, entrepreneurs, economic development professionals, and business leaders. Since the program's inception in 2011, 700 businesses have been celebrated for their positive economic and community impact.

"Since our founding in 2019, we've strived to make a difference in people's lives through innovative fintech solutions," shared Arash Izadpanah, Payzli Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer. "This recognition from GrowFL affirms our mission, and we're just getting started. #ForTheJoyOfBusiness."

About the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Program

GrowFL's Florida Companies to Watch program spotlights second-stage companies that play a critical role in Florida's economy, creating jobs, driving innovation, and contributing to sustainable growth. Since 2020, these honorees have collectively generated $2 billion in revenue and created nearly 1,500 jobs, reflecting an average annual revenue growth of 45% and a 32% increase in employee growth.

"The unwavering growth and resilience of Florida's entrepreneurial community continually inspires me," said Marius Dobren, Chair of the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards Committee and President of Sawgrass Financial. "These honorees have consistently demonstrated a remarkable commitment to growth and success. Like their predecessors, they have met challenges with resilience, pushed the boundaries of their industries, and inspired their teams to achieve extraordinary results." 

Joining Payzli on the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch list are the following Florida-based businesses: 

Company Name 

Industry 

County 

Abacode 

Management & Consulting

Hillsborough 

Above Group, Inc. 

Architectural, Engineering 

Brevard

All Clean Facilities Services 

Management and Consulting 

St. Johns 

Atlas Sign Industries 

Manufacturing 

Palm Beach 

BFARR Contracting 

Construction 

Orange 

Blue Chip Maintenance, LLC 

Construction 

Hillsborough 

Blue Frontier, Inc. 

Scientific Research and Development 

Palm Beach 

Brooks Building Solutions 

Construction 

Duval 

Caring Therapists 

Health Care and Social Assistance 

Broward 

CLN of South Florida, Inc. 

Manufacturing 

Palm Beach 

ConnexPay 

Finance and Insurance 

Lee 

DirectMail2.0, LLC 

Advertising, Public Relations 

Pinellas 

Drake Ready Mix, Inc 

Manufacturing 

Lee 

Emerson and Friends, LLC 

Retail Trade 

Pinellas 

Empire Aviation USA 

Transportation and Warehousing 

Palm Beach 

Eternal Life Services 

Health Care and Social Assistance 

Miami-Dade 

Family First Firm 

Legal Services 

Orange 

FBR Aviation, Inc. 

Wholesale Trade 

Broward 

Fire Neural Network 

Information Technology 

Alachua 

FlightPath Golf LLC 

Wholesale Trade 

Orange 

Focus GTS 

Other Services 

Miami-Dade 

Frankndesign LLC 

Specialized Design Services 

Orange 

Fuse Specialty Appliances 

Retail 

Broward 

Golden Boat Lifts & Marine Systems 

Manufacturing 

Lee 

GoTu Technology, Inc. 

Other Services 

Miami-Dade 

Haddy 

Manufacturing 

Pinellas 

HCM Unlocked 

Information Technology 

Miami-Dade 

Kabinets By Kinsey 

Manufacturing 

Hillsborough 

Kalogon 

Health Care and Social Assistance 

Brevard

Keel and Curley Winery 

Wholesale Trade 

Hillsborough 

OnDefend 

Information Technology 

Duval 

Pangolin Laser Systems, Inc. 

Manufacturing 

Seminole 

Payzli 

Finance and Insurance 

Hillsborough 

Power Bolt and Tool 

Retail Trade 

Orange 

Protean BioDiagnostics 

Health Care and Social Assistance 

Orange 

Rolle IT, LLC 

Information Technology 

Brevard

Semipack Services, Inc. 

Manufacturing 

Brevard

Semplastics EHC LLC 

Scientific Research and Development 

Seminole 

Shark Coatings 

Construction 

Duval 

Signature Athletics, Inc. 

Manufacturing 

Hillsborough 

Sophros Recovery 

Health Care and Social Assistance 

Duval 

Stark Enterprises 

Wholesale Trade 

Sarasota 

Tap N Go LLC 

Information Technology 

Orange 

The Good Pour 

Retail Trade 

Orange 

The Launchpad Group 

Information Technology 

Orange 

TSS Solutions 

Telecommunications 

Brevard

VerdeGo Aero 

Manufacturing 

Volusia 

Watermelon Swim 

Educational Services 

Hillsborough 

Winter Park Veterinary Hospital 

Other Services 

Orange 

X-lumin 

Telecommunications 

Brevard

About Payzli

Payzli, living up to its tagline "For the Joy of Business," is at the cutting edge of payment technology. It offers a streamlined yet powerful suite of advanced payment services, bespoke business management software and custom payments enablement for app developers and independent software vendors. Discover how Payzli is redefining the payment landscape at https://payzli.com 

SOURCE Payzli

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Payzli Named Finalist for the 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards

Payzli Named Finalist for the 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards

Payzli is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards. This prestigious...
Payzli POS is Now Available on Visa Acceptance Platform to Elevate Your Payment Experience Through Visa's Inclusive Ecosystem 

Payzli POS is Now Available on Visa Acceptance Platform to Elevate Your Payment Experience Through Visa's Inclusive Ecosystem 

Payzli, a cutting-edge payments fintech, announced today it is working with Visa to offer Payzli POS on the Visa Acceptance Platform, an open,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics