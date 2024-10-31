Payzli Recognized as a 2024 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honoree

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payzli, a leader in innovative payment processing solutions, is honored to announce its selection as a GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch honoree for 2024. Chosen from over 500 nominees, Payzli joins an elite group recognized for their positive impact on Florida's economy and communities. Now in its 14th year, the GrowFL program celebrates high-performing, second-stage businesses that demonstrate significant growth potential and strong leadership.

Recognized for Innovation and Industry Leadership

Award Recognizes Exceptional Second-Stage Companies for Innovation, Community Impact, and Economic Growth in Florida. Post this Payzli's Innovation Recognized by GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch 2024

The GrowFL honor acknowledges Payzli's pioneering contributions to the fintech landscape through its innovative payment processing solutions, visionary leadership, and commitment to community engagement. Milestones in 2024 include a landmark investment from Esquire Bank and a strategic partnership with Visa Acceptance Solutions, underscoring Payzli's growth trajectory and influence in the industry.

"We're truly honored to be recognized by GrowFL," said Naim Hamdar, Payzli Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. "This award is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to innovation and the communities we serve. We're excited to keep building a legacy that uplifts and empowers businesses across Florida and beyond."

Delivering Cutting-Edge Solutions for Business Success

Payzli has introduced many industry-leading payment technologies, in addition to industry-first solutions that redefine payment processing for modern businesses. Notable advancements include:

Bolt Residuals: A groundbreaking tool that calculates residuals daily for sales partners.

A groundbreaking tool that calculates residuals daily for sales partners. Custom Point-of-Sale System for Salons: Designed with Tap to Phone technology to provide a seamless, digital-first experience for merchants.

Designed with Tap to Phone technology to provide a seamless, digital-first experience for merchants. Payzli Connect: A comprehensive CRM built specifically for the payments industry, supporting every stage of the sales journey—from lead management and onboarding to real-time insights and AI-powered automation.

A comprehensive CRM built specifically for the payments industry, supporting every stage of the sales journey—from lead management and onboarding to real-time insights and AI-powered automation. Tap to Phone: A revolutionary feature that transforms any smartphone or tablet with NFC capability into a contactless payments terminal, providing businesses with flexibility and ease of use.

"These innovations are just the beginning of what we envision for Payzli," said Kapil Pershad, Payzli Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We're committed to building solutions that empower businesses with the technology they need to thrive, simplifying payment processes and creating meaningful value for our clients."

These innovations reflect Payzli's mission to provide merchants with the tools they need to succeed in a digital-first world.

A Rigorous Selection Process for Florida's Top Businesses

Each year, GrowFL recognizes second-stage companies in Florida, selecting 50 honorees after an extensive evaluation by past awardees, entrepreneurs, economic development professionals, and business leaders. Since the program's inception in 2011, 700 businesses have been celebrated for their positive economic and community impact.

"Since our founding in 2019, we've strived to make a difference in people's lives through innovative fintech solutions," shared Arash Izadpanah, Payzli Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer. "This recognition from GrowFL affirms our mission, and we're just getting started. #ForTheJoyOfBusiness."

About the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Program

GrowFL's Florida Companies to Watch program spotlights second-stage companies that play a critical role in Florida's economy, creating jobs, driving innovation, and contributing to sustainable growth. Since 2020, these honorees have collectively generated $2 billion in revenue and created nearly 1,500 jobs, reflecting an average annual revenue growth of 45% and a 32% increase in employee growth.

"The unwavering growth and resilience of Florida's entrepreneurial community continually inspires me," said Marius Dobren, Chair of the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards Committee and President of Sawgrass Financial. "These honorees have consistently demonstrated a remarkable commitment to growth and success. Like their predecessors, they have met challenges with resilience, pushed the boundaries of their industries, and inspired their teams to achieve extraordinary results."

Joining Payzli on the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch list are the following Florida-based businesses:

Company Name Industry County Abacode Management & Consulting Hillsborough Above Group, Inc. Architectural, Engineering Brevard All Clean Facilities Services Management and Consulting St. Johns Atlas Sign Industries Manufacturing Palm Beach BFARR Contracting Construction Orange Blue Chip Maintenance, LLC Construction Hillsborough Blue Frontier, Inc. Scientific Research and Development Palm Beach Brooks Building Solutions Construction Duval Caring Therapists Health Care and Social Assistance Broward CLN of South Florida, Inc. Manufacturing Palm Beach ConnexPay Finance and Insurance Lee DirectMail2.0, LLC Advertising, Public Relations Pinellas Drake Ready Mix, Inc Manufacturing Lee Emerson and Friends, LLC Retail Trade Pinellas Empire Aviation USA Transportation and Warehousing Palm Beach Eternal Life Services Health Care and Social Assistance Miami-Dade Family First Firm Legal Services Orange FBR Aviation, Inc. Wholesale Trade Broward Fire Neural Network Information Technology Alachua FlightPath Golf LLC Wholesale Trade Orange Focus GTS Other Services Miami-Dade Frankndesign LLC Specialized Design Services Orange Fuse Specialty Appliances Retail Broward Golden Boat Lifts & Marine Systems Manufacturing Lee GoTu Technology, Inc. Other Services Miami-Dade Haddy Manufacturing Pinellas HCM Unlocked Information Technology Miami-Dade Kabinets By Kinsey Manufacturing Hillsborough Kalogon Health Care and Social Assistance Brevard Keel and Curley Winery Wholesale Trade Hillsborough OnDefend Information Technology Duval Pangolin Laser Systems, Inc. Manufacturing Seminole Payzli Finance and Insurance Hillsborough Power Bolt and Tool Retail Trade Orange Protean BioDiagnostics Health Care and Social Assistance Orange Rolle IT, LLC Information Technology Brevard Semipack Services, Inc. Manufacturing Brevard Semplastics EHC LLC Scientific Research and Development Seminole Shark Coatings Construction Duval Signature Athletics, Inc. Manufacturing Hillsborough Sophros Recovery Health Care and Social Assistance Duval Stark Enterprises Wholesale Trade Sarasota Tap N Go LLC Information Technology Orange The Good Pour Retail Trade Orange The Launchpad Group Information Technology Orange TSS Solutions Telecommunications Brevard VerdeGo Aero Manufacturing Volusia Watermelon Swim Educational Services Hillsborough Winter Park Veterinary Hospital Other Services Orange X-lumin Telecommunications Brevard

About Payzli

Payzli, living up to its tagline "For the Joy of Business," is at the cutting edge of payment technology. It offers a streamlined yet powerful suite of advanced payment services, bespoke business management software and custom payments enablement for app developers and independent software vendors. Discover how Payzli is redefining the payment landscape at https://payzli.com

SOURCE Payzli