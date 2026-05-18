PBH SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates Prestige Consumer Healthcare for Possible Securities Law Violations

Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported Q4 FY 2026 results that fell short of analyst expectations on revenue, margins, and earnings per share -- shareholders absorbed immediate losses as PBH stock declined sharply.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) shareholders lost significant value when the stock dropped after Q4 FY 2026 earnings landed below consensus estimates on multiple metrics. Investors who lost money on PBH are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The earnings miss was broad-based. Management had guided reduced expectations for fiscal 2026 just the prior quarter, projecting revenue of $1.1 billion on adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.54; actual results came in at $1.0887 billion on adjusted diluted earnings of only $4.38. Full-year free cash flow similarly reached $228 million against a projection of $245 million or more, a gap of at least $17 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.14 fell below prior guidance of $1.20 to $1.25. Revenue for Q4 also missed the consensus target, extending the shortfall across the Company's key financial measures.

The breadth of the miss prompted analyst downgrades and price target reductions. PBH shares fell sharply in the session following the earnings release after hours on May 13, 2026.

Shareholders who purchased PBH and suffered losses may click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, SueWallSt has represented shareholders in securities investigations and recoveries. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PBH Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PBH investigation? A: Investors who purchased PBH stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PBH stock drop? A: PBH shares fell sharply after the Company reported Q4 FY 2026 results that missed consensus and the Company's previous projections for revenue, margins, and earnings per share. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Prestige Consumer Healthcare made materially false or misleading statements regarding its Q4 margin outlook, full-year free cash flow projections, and adjusted EPS guidance. When actual results fell materially short, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PBH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact SueWallSt? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my PBH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PBH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com