PVH Corp. Investigation Initiated: SueWallSt Investigates the Officers and Directors of PVH Corp. (PVH)

PVH Corp. reported Q1 revenue of $2.025 billion and beat EPS estimates -- but simultaneously cut its full-year revenue outlook to flat, and PVH share lost more than 25% of their value overnight.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) saw 26.5% of their investment wiped out after the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent company reported Q1 2026 results on June 3, 2026 and announced it was slashing its full-year revenue guidance to flat growth. Those who lost money on PVH are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The headline numbers painted one picture. PVH's Q1 revenue came in at $2.03 billion, up approximately 2% year-over-year. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 similarly beat company guidance. But the full-year outlook told a different story: management cut revenue guidance to flat, citing the impact of the war in Iran on its EMEA business. The stock plunged down 26.5%, opening on June 4, 2026 down $26 from the previous day's closing price of $98.00 -- its largest single-day decline in six months.

On June 4, Evercore ISI downgraded PVH from Outperform to In-Line and slashed its price target from $95 to $79, flagging the Q1 release as a "low-quality update" with risk of further negative estimate revisions in the second half of 2026.

Shareholders who purchased PVH stock and suffered a loss are encouraged to contact SueWallSt to discuss their legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PVH Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PVH investigation?A: Investors who purchased PVH stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PVH stock drop?A: Shares opened more than 25% lower on June 4, 2026, after PVH cut its full-year revenue outlook on June 3, citing the impact of the war in Iran on its EMEA division. Investors who purchased shares before the outlook revision may be entitled to compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether PVH made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue outlook and the risks posed by the Middle East conflict to its EMEA operations. When the revised guidance was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PVH investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact SueWallSt?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my PVH shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PVH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com