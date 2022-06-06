PBK Selects Tegan for Digital Transformation

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBK, the nationally recognized Houston-based design firm, has partnered with Tegan Digital to lead their latest digital initiatives. The Dallas full-service marketing agency will work with PBK to update their online presence, including the redesign of six of the firm's family of brands. PBK has served as one of the country's leading architectural design firms for more than 40 years. A more streamlined digital platform will ensure the brand's digital presence best reflects their esteemed reputation.

"We reached out to Tegan to craft a digital experience which more accurately reflects our design-driven solutions for our clients," says Donna Range, Principal at PBK. "We're eager to partner with such an innovative team."

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency to clients across the country, and is especially eager to partner with another Texas native. Tegan will work to improve PBK's existing website, providing a better user experience while enhancing performance across the board. Tegan will also redesign six of PBK's family of services including PBK Sports, Beam Professionals, Leaf Engineers, Dig Engineers, Kubala Engineers and Edgeland. The updated look will not only refresh the brand's current aesthetic but serve to unify the wide variety of skill sets and offerings under the PBK umbrella.

"PBK is a pillar in the architectural and engineering landscape," says John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan. "We're excited to help refine their digital presence to showcase just how impressive their work really is."

Since 1981, PBK has provided architectural and engineering design solutions for clients in education, healthcare, sports and corporate business. The firm's unique dedication to its clients sets it apart in the industry, yielding over 450 design awards for more than 18,000 completed projects. PBK's partnership with Tegan and intentional investment in their digital resources is yet another demonstration of the firm's unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class service. The new sites will roll out in a series of launches this summer.

About Tegan Digital

Celebrating over a decade of service, Tegan Digital is an award-winning, digital first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit tegan.io .

About PBK

For more than 40 years, PBK has served as an award-winning pioneer for architectural and engineering design solutions for clients in education, healthcare, sports and corporate business. With more than 500 professionals in 15 offices, the firm embraces a unique business culture that prioritizes customer service and approaches each project without preconceived notions in order to deliver custom solutions that effectively address the unique needs of each client. The industry-leading talent of PBK's teammates, coupled with the firm's signature service mentality, enables the firm to provide best-in-class programmers, planners, architects, engineers and consultants that always put the client's wishes first. PBK was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX. Learn more at www.pbk.com .

Contact:

John Herrington

VP Client Services

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital