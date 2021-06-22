PC Magazine Ranks Sparklight® Among 2021's Top 3 Fastest Internet Service Providers

PHOENIX, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when fast and reliable internet is more critical than ever, Sparklight® is honored to be named to be named third in the nation on PC Magazine's list of the top 10 Fastest Internet Service Providers (ISPs) of 2021.

The leader for rigorous, labs-based comparative reviews of internet products, PC Magazine tested ISPs via PCMag Speedtest from April 1, 2020 through June 7, 2021 – a time period that saw unprecedented broadband usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have engineered a robust and reliable network to support the high-speed internet needs of our customers and communities – today and in the future," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. "As a result of the company's continued planning and investment in our network, we were able to meet the surge in internet usage throughout the pandemic and provide the seamless connectivity that was so critical over the past year."

Sparklight is investing across its footprint, laying the groundwork to increase the company's current broadband speeds of up to 1 gigabit for residential customers and up to 5 gigabits for business customers to speeds as fast as 10 gigabits (10G) and beyond. Delivering speed 10 times faster than today's networks, 10G will transform the customer experience, creating new possibilities for smart cities, connected homes, virtual and augmented reality and business.

"We are actively working to ensure our customers have access to a state-of-the-art network designed to handle future technological advances that will revolutionize the way we do things and lead to groundbreaking changes in communication, health care, education, entertainment and more," Laulis said.

Sparklight® Business was also named a Top Business Internet Service Provider by PC Magazine, ranking fifth in the nation out of 23 internet providers. The magazine asked businesses to rate their internet service provider based on a variety of criteria, including overall satisfaction, cost, reliability, support and whether they would recommend their provider. Sparklight Business scored top marks in all categories.

For more information about Sparklight, visit www.sparklight.com.

About Sparklight

Sparklight® is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

