P.C. Richard & Son Continues 116-year Tradition: Closed Thanksgiving Day

Family-owned retailer continues year commitment to valuing employees, family, and holiday traditions.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P.C. Richard & Son, America's largest family-owned appliance, electronic and mattress retailer, proudly announces that all 63 of its Superstores across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, giving nearly 2,700 team members the day to celebrate with loved ones.

Proudly Closed for 116 Years!

"As a company, P.C. Richard & Son believes Thanksgiving Day is a holiday meant to be spent with family and friends," says Gregg Richard, President and CEO. "We have closed our doors on Thanksgiving for 116 years and that decision is rooted in our values, placing family first and honoring our employees with a meaningful day of rest. We believe that retail should respect the importance of family time, and we stand by this commitment."

Founded in 1909 as a small hardware store in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, P.C. Richard & Son has remained family-owned and operated for over 116 years. Now led by fourth and fifth generations of the Richard family, the company takes great pride in maintaining its founding values of honesty, integrity, reliability, and customer-first service.

P.C. Richard & Son is known for its convenient locations and extensive selection of quality home appliances, electronics and mattresses at the guaranteed lowest prices. The extensive inventory includes appliances, TVs, audio, computers, video games, mattresses,barbecue grills, and more. In every purchase, customers experience the company's signature promise of service excellence before, during, and after the sale.

P.C. Richard & Son invites everyone to enjoy Thanksgiving with friends & family, and join them in-store or online as they kick off the holiday shopping season on Black Friday.

SOURCE P.C. Richard & Son