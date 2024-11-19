P.C. RICHARD & SON REMAINS CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING DAY!

P.C. Richard & Son Celebrates Thanksgiving with a Continued Commitment to Family and Tradition, All Stores to Remain Closed on Thanksgiving Day

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P.C. Richard & Son, America's largest family-owned appliance and electronics retailer, proudly announces that all 65 of its Superstores across NY, NJ, CT, and PA will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, giving nearly 3,000 team members the day to celebrate with loved ones.

"As a company, P.C. Richard & Son upholds Thanksgiving Day as a holiday meant to be spent with family and friends," says Gregg Richard, President and CEO. "We have closed our doors on Thanksgiving for 115 years and that decision is rooted in our values—placing family first and honoring our employees with a meaningful day of rest. We believe that retail should respect the importance of family time, and we stand by this commitment."

Founded in 1909 as a small hardware store in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, P.C. Richard & Son has remained family-owned and operated for over 115 years. Now led by fourth and fifth generations of the Richard family, the company takes great pride in maintaining its founding values of honesty, integrity, reliability and customer-first service.

Known for its convenient locations and extensive selection of quality home appliances and electronics at guaranteed lowest prices, P.C. Richard & Son offers everything from TVs and computers to video games, mattresses, BBQ grills and more. In every purchase, customers experience the company's signature promise of service excellence—before, during, and after the sale.

P.C. Richard & Son invites everyone to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and join us in-store or online as we kick off the holiday shopping season on Black Friday.

About P.C. Richard & Son

With a legacy of family values and over a century of service, P.C. Richard & Son has become a trusted name for customers across NY, NJ, CT, and PA. Dedicated to exceptional service, quality, and family commitment, P.C. Richard & Son continues to grow with loyal customers who value the personal touch only a family-owned business can offer.

For more information, please visit www.pcrichard.com.

SOURCE P.C. Richard & Son