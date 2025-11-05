P.C. Richard & Son Unveils Biggest Black Friday Savings Event of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the nation prepare for the holiday season, P.C. Richard & Son is spreading joy with its highly-anticipated Black Friday celebration. The savings event features exceptional deals across major product categories, as well as exclusive customer benefits designed to make holiday shopping seamless and stress-free. The retailer's Black Friday event begins today, giving customers early access to incredible opportunities to find perfect gifts and home upgrades for the season.

Appliances

Customers can discover incredible deals throughout the store, including substantial discounts on appliances, with a Buy More Save More event offering up to 40% off plus an additional $1,000 in potential savings on select appliances. For kitchen upgrades, P.C. Richard & Son is offering free installation on select dishwashers.

Mattresses

Home comfort receives special attention with up to $900 off select adjustable mattress sets, plus an offer for up to an additional $300 toward same-day purchases.

TV & Electronics

Entertainment enthusiasts will appreciate savings of up to 40% on premium televisions, electronics, and audio equipment.

Shopping Made Simple

To enhance the local customer experience, P.C. Richard & Son is offering free next-day delivery on available products, ensuring purchases arrive quickly to customers in the local area (excluding Manhattan). Shoppers can browse the retailer's curated Holiday Gift Guide for inspiration across all categories.

The company's Holiday Low Price Guarantee states, "If the price goes lower, we'll match it," protecting customer purchases through December 24, 2025. This ensures peace of mind throughout the holiday shopping season, knowing every customer will pay the lowest possible price on every item.

Flexible Payment Options

P.C. Richard & Son offers up to 36 Months Special Financing*/** on qualifying purchases, or customers can earn a 3% statement credit*** through December 3, 2025, by using their P.C. Richard & Son Credit Card.

For complete details on Black Friday offerings, and to begin shopping, visit www.pcrichard.com.

About P.C. Richard & Son

Founded in 1909, P.C. Richard & Son is the largest family-owned appliance, electronics, and mattress retailer in the Northeast. With showrooms across four states and a reputation built on trust, service and loyalty, the company has been helping families make smart home investments for over 116 years. Continuing a cherished tradition, all P.C. Richard & Son stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, ensuring every team member will be able to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. For more information, please visit pcrichard.com.

*/**/***Subject to credit approval. Minimum monthly payments required. Visit https://www.pcrichard.com/credit-card-financing.html for details.

