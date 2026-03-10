PCA SKIN® Celebrates National Peel Day by Honoring "Esthetician of the Year" Winners

Three Estheticians have been awarded "Esthetician of the Year" for 2025 for Outstanding Results Using PCA SKIN's Peel + Correct Approach

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA SKIN , a leader in professional peels and science-backed skincare solutions, is proud to celebrate National Peel Day and the transformative results that can be achieved with minimal downtime.

In honor of this day, PCA SKIN is announcing its 2025 Estheticians of the Year. This award recognizes skincare professionals who have achieved unparalleled clinical outcomes through the mastery of PCA SKIN's signature Peel + Correct Approach.

The award celebrates professionals who go beyond the treatment room, combining in-office chemical peels with targeted at-home corrective regimens to deliver transformative results. Winners were selected based on their clinical efficacy, commitment to client safety, and meticulous documentation.

"We are excited to announce these incredibly impactful professionals as our Esthetician's of the year," says Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer at CP Skin Health Group US. "The results they've achieved demonstrate exactly how effective the Peel + Correct Approach can be when customized for the individual. We are proud to highlight their work and their dedication to their clients."

This year's winners demonstrated the effectiveness of the PCA SKIN portfolio across diverse skin types and complex concerns:

Serena Armstrong, LE | Serena Armstrong Aesthetics | Raleigh, NC The Challenge: Targeted hyperpigmentation and the prevention of post-inflammatory scarring as well as new breakouts in dark skin The Protocol: Utilized a "low and slow" consistent and intentional approach over eight treatments, incorporating Bright & Even Peel, Pigment Correct Peel, 4% Retinol booster and Pigment Gel Pro The Result: A clear, bright and even complexion achieved through a patient, safety-first methodology

Michelle Benz | Skin Social Studio/MB Aesthetica | Pasadena, CA The Challenge: Addressed laxity, loss of volume, sun damage, and dryness in aging skin The Protocol: A regimen featuring Pigment Correct Peel, Advanced Treatment Booster and 4% Retinol booster, supported by Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, ExLinea Pro Peptide Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum The Result: Revitalized skin with a visible collagen boost, improved firmness, and enhanced brightness.

Melody Sarabi | Skin Technology | Costa Mesa, CA The Challenge: Resolving severe cystic acne and congestion while repairing a compromised skin barrier The Protocol: A corrective series using Pigment Correct Peel, No Peel Peel, Acne Peel Plus and 4% Retinol booster, supported with Acne Gel. The Result: Transformed the patient's skin health, achieving clarity and barrier stability



PCA SKIN's Estheticians of the Year showcase the importance of the Peel + Correct approach and the synergy of professional chemical peels with advanced daily corrective care. By tailoring these two pillars to the individual, these professionals are setting new standards for the skincare industry.

For more information on PCA SKIN or to find a professional near you, visit pcaskin.com .

About PCA SKIN:

For over 35 years, PCA SKIN has pioneered and perfected the science of skin health. We create individualized solutions to deliver dramatic, visible results, starting with our transformative chemical peels. Our professional peel treatments bring effective skincare solutions into the future, ensuring the best results are achieved for every skin type and concern. Today, we serve over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with professional treatments and daily care products sold in over 35 countries, delivering the most scientifically-advanced formulations for better stability, delivery, and above all, efficacy. We know skin health is personal, so we put our best into helping customers feel their best. Discover your professional PCA SKIN® experience at www.pcaskinpro.com. For consumers: www.pcaskin.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PCA SKIN