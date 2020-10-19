PCA SKIN® Launches New, First-Ever At-Home Micro Peel Kit for Consumers Unable to Visit their Skin Professional for In-Office Treatment

The pandemic has challenged skin care professionals in many ways, one of the biggest being limiting patients from visiting professionals' offices at all or as often. As a trusted partner to these skincare professionals for over 30 years, PCA SKIN developed the Micro Peel At-Home Kit to support them and their patients alike. This kit allows consumers to bring corrective care into their homes to improve skin health, advance their results in between professional treatments or even introduce new patients to professional-grade treatments.

"In the current environment, we had a demand from our professional customers for something that could help them deliver their expert care to the homes of their patients. Also, at-home products have seen a significant rise in demand so it was an ideal time to add a treatment like this to our portfolio," said PCA SKIN Chief Executive Officer, Joanna Zucker.

"This innovative Micro Peel At-Home Kit has been developed in partnership with our professionals to bring a safe, professional-grade treatment into their patient's home. This uniquely designed kit will help their patients maintain their skin's health in between their office visits. It is also a unique way to introduce new clientele to the transformational results of professional-grade treatments and encourage them to go see a professional," said PCA SKIN Chief Marketing Officer, Anish Agarwal.

Unlike other options on the market, the PCA SKIN Micro Peel At-Home Kit offers the ultimate treatment experience without ever leaving your home. The advanced treatment protocol combines corrective daily care products with PCA SKIN's professional-grade Enzymatic Treatment to deeply purify the pores and immediately brighten skin. Additional benefits include strengthening and smoothing skin texture, preventing and improving signs of aging and reducing discoloration.

The kit features:

Enzymatic Treatment formulated with enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) for a gentle, yet powerful exfoliation that helps improve the appearance of visible aging, discoloration, blemishes, and other skin concerns.

formulated with enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) for a gentle, yet powerful exfoliation that helps improve the appearance of visible aging, discoloration, blemishes, and other skin concerns. Daily care products to prep and calm skin before and after your micro peel treatment including Facial Wash , Hydrating Toner , Detoxifying Mask , Rejuvenating Serum , ReBalance and Daily Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ .

, , , , and . A treatment brush and peel dish to easily apply products to your skin the the comfort of your home

The PCA SKIN Micro Peel At-Home Kit is available starting this October exclusively via PCA SKIN® Certified Professionals for $129 MSRP. To locate a professional near you visit https://www.pcaskin.com/storelocator . See before and after photos and the treatment how-to video at https://pcaskin.com/micropeel .

PCA SKIN®

Founded in 1990 as Physician's Choice of Arizona, Inc. by an aesthetician working with a handful of physicians, the company later evolved into Physicians Care Alliance, LLC, a global organization serving over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with products sold in over 35 countries. PCA SKIN® has been and continues to be a trusted innovator in the development of highly effective professional treatments and daily care products with the vision to improve people's lives by providing results-oriented, transformative skin care solutions that are backed by science for the health of your unique skin. PCA SKIN treatments and products are available through licensed skin health professionals that have been trained and certified by PCA SKIN in their use. www.pcaskin.com | Facebook.com/pcaskin|@pcaskin

