PCA SKIN® New Antioxidant Scientific Research Proves Superior Efficacy to Leading Competitor

The brand has released data from new scientific studies evaluating formula stability, ingredient penetration, and photoaging protection of their C&E Advanced antioxidant product. Results prove the product's significant performance against a leading competitor's Vitamin C formula.

Furthermore, in a clinical study conducted by an independent dermatologist, C&E Advanced was proven to show a significant improvement in brightness, evenness, fine lines and overall global facial appearance across a range of Fitzpatrick types.

PCA SKIN C&E Advanced is the industry's first and only product to pair maximum concentrations of pure vitamins C and E in a waterless formula with added antioxidants, making this combination the key to the perfect antioxidant corrective.

"At PCA SKIN, for over 30 years we have brought to the market technologically superior products which truly transform skin health. Our scientist created this unique anhydrous formula to ensure its stability and hence the most potent Vitamin C & E available on the market," said PCA SKIN Chief Executive Officer, Joanna Zucker.

New scientific research for PCA SKIN C&E Advanced was conducted at the Colgate Palmolive Technology Center in Piscataway, New Jersey as well as in partnership with TRI Princeton.

"As a part of the Colgate-Palmolive family, we are now able to demonstrate our superiority with in-depth scientific research and evidence. This is the first of many such scientific studies that will help substantiate the superior efficacy and science behind our products," states PCA SKIN Chief Marketing Officer, Anish Agarwal.

More Vitamin C Stability

In a water-based formula, L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C) potency decreases significantly over time. PCA SKIN's C&E Advanced uses a superior, anhydrous (waterless) formula that remains stable on the shelf and fully effective when applied to the skin.

In an L-ascorbic acid stability test:

PCA SKIN anhydrous formula with 20% vitamin C target: After 24 months , testing demonstrates the level remains stable (19.5%)

vitamin C target: After , testing demonstrates the level remains stable Competitor water-based formula with 15% vitamin C target: After 24 months, Vitamin C level drops by roughly half (8.2%)

More Vitamin C & E Delivery

Developed with transformative results in mind, C&E Advanced delivers maximum concentrations of ingredients for more powerful results. The product uses a unique gel matrix transdermal delivery system that penetrates skin more effectively, allowing significantly more antioxidants to be absorbed by the skin.

In a quantitative penetration test for Vitamin C and Vitamin E:

Vitamin C penetration of C&E Advanced product is significantly higher vs. leading competitor: PCA SKIN product delivers 4.4 times more vitamin C into the skin

vs. leading competitor: PCA SKIN product delivers more vitamin C into the skin Vitamin E penetration of C&E Advanced product is significantly higher vs. leading competitor: PCA SKIN product delivers 3.5 times more vitamin E into the skin

More Vitamin C & E Penetration & Concentration

In a qualitative penetration test, Vitamins C & E in C&E Advanced are delivered deeper and at higher concentrations than the leading competitor.

Clinically Proven Results

C&E Advanced was evaluated in a clinical study by an independent third-party dermatologist, Dr. Zoe Draelos, featuring 42 patients with Fitzpatrick types ranging from I to VI to assess its effects on the skin. Patients used C&E Advanced once daily in the morning over the course of 12 weeks and saw significant improvements:

92% of patients showed an improvement in skin brightening

86% of patients showed an improvement in hyperpigmentation

73% of patients showed an improvement in global facial appearance

64% of patients showed an improvement in fine lines

64% of patients showed an improvement in skin tone evenness

PCA SKIN® C&E Advanced ($120) is available at www.pcaskin.com, and through physicians and licensed skincare professionals throughout the United States and over 35 additional countries. For more information on research and clinical study results visit www.pcaskin.com/vitaminc .

PCA SKIN®

Founded in 1990 as Physician's Choice of Arizona, Inc. by an aesthetician working with a handful of physicians, the company later evolved into Physicians Care Alliance, LLC, a global organization serving over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with products sold in over 35 countries. PCA SKIN® has been and continues to be a trusted innovator in the development of highly effective professional treatments and daily care products with the vision to improve people's lives by providing results-oriented, transformative skin care solutions that are backed by science for the health of your unique skin. PCA SKIN treatments and products are available through licensed skin health professionals that have been trained and certified by PCA SKIN in their use. www.PCASkin.com | Facebook.com/pcaskin | @pcaskin

SOURCE PCA SKIN

Related Links

http://www.pcaskin.com

