PCE, a leader in medical education for nurse practitioners and physician associates/physician assistants, announces a new cardiovascular and pulmonary summit in Orlando, FL

RESTON, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCE (Practicing Clinicians Exchange), a brand of Clinical Education Alliance (CEA) Holdings, is excited to announce the launch of their first annual, in-person multi-day conference for Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Associates (PAs) who specialize in the management of patients with cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. The Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Summit for Advanced Practice Providers (CAPSAPP) will be held from September 8-10, 2023 in Orlando, Florida at the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort.

APAC CAPSAPP APAPP

In partnership with the Academy of Physician Associates in Cardiology (APAC) and the Association of Pulmonary Advanced Practice Providers (APAPP), CASAPP will be the premier cardiovascular and pulmonary conference destination for NPs and PAs, delivering clinically relevant, evidence–based continuing education and networking opportunities. Through PCE's partnership with APAC and APAPP a focused parallel track agenda will present the latest updates and strategies within cardiovascular and pulmonary care, respectively, to meet the targeted needs and preferences of NPs and PAs.

"PCE is thrilled to be partnering with APAC and APAPP to create this opportunity for their respective memberships and all NPs and PAs that practice in or have interest in cardiovascular and pulmonary care," said John Tierney, Vice President of Educational Strategy at PCE. "The structure of the meeting is purposely planned to support the members' needs of both associations, as well as to allow for learners to cross between tracks based on their interest." Tierney added, "The memberships of both associations as well as other NPs and PAs have expressed a strong interest in coming together to learn and network with their peers and PCE is excited to be a part of this."

"APAC has been partnering with PCE for two years on collaborative educational initiatives, so this is a natural progression and one that aligns with both our mission and our membership's requests. We are excited to be in-person where we can come together as an association and have the ability to network with our members and the growing community of NPs and PAs," said Laura Ross, President Elect of APAC.

Corinne Young, President and Founder of APAPP added, "We are thrilled to join PCE and APAC in this exciting new event. This partnership provides our growing network of NPs and PAs with expanded educational content, the opportunity to learn with and from each other and to connect in person. It is a natural fit that supports our mission of providing quality education to improve patient outcomes," said Corinne Young, President and Founder of APAPP.

For more information, please visit https://pages.mycea.com/EVT_CAPSAPP-Sep-2023_registration.html.

About Clinical Education Alliance

CEA is the global leader in innovative enduring, virtual and live education. Using leading technology to deliver best-in-class medical and healthcare education, tools, and resources to healthcare teams, CEA has as its core mission to improve patient outcomes through evidence-based, relevant and engaging education. PCE, a brand of CEA, focuses on providing targeted educational material to meet the needs of NP and PAs. For more information, visit ClinicalEducationAlliance.com.

The Academy of Physician Associates in Cardiology (APAC) is a professional organization for Physician Associates who practice in Cardiology. We promote and advocate for increased utilization of PAs to provide high quality, cost-effective care to patients with cardiovascular disease.

APAPP is the first association solely focused on Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) working in the realms of pulmonary medicine. Within APAPP, NPs and PAs join together under one membership to work towards a common goal of excellence in pulmonary medicine. APAPP recognizes the void in standards of education and training of APPs who choose to work in pulmonary medicine. APAPP's goal is to create a home for pulmonary APPs and close the education gap by providing Fellowship and Certification opportunities.

Contact: Alex Parnes [email protected]

SOURCE Clinical Education Alliance (CEA)