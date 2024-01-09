PCF Insurance Gains Operational Efficiencies Through Enterprise Agreement with AgentSync

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that it has signed an enterprise agreement with AgentSync, a leader in insurance producer and compliance management, as part of PCF Insurance's strategic focus to drive comprehensive regulatory compliance and sustained organic growth through operational efficiencies.

"Our partnership with AgentSync advances our strategy to empower our people through continued investment in technology, and enhanced processes across the enterprise," said Felix Morgan, CEO of PCF Insurance. "Throughout the implementation, we will enhance operational efficiencies, reduce risk and fuel growth."

AgentSync's tech-enabled offerings aim to promote growth and compliance simultaneously. The company's solutions provide data intelligence and streamlined onboarding and compliance management processes that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and get producers ready to sell in hours instead of weeks.

PCF Insurance will leverage AgentSync's Manage platform and the ProducerSync application programming interface (API) to layer data into its customer relationship management solution.

"By using AgentSync Manage and our ProducerSync API, the PCF Insurance team is going to have a comprehensive overview of producer data to make real-time business decisions," said Niji Sabharwal, co-founder and CEO of AgentSync. "For this partnership, we're leveraging automation and our CRM-native origins to help PCF Insurance scale while ensuring their growth is both speedy and compliant."

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's people-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2023 Top 100 Brokers and #12 on Insurance Journal's 2023 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,500 employees across the U.S. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

About AgentSync

AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. With customer-centric design, seamless APIs, automation, and unparalleled service, AgentSync's solutions provide data intelligence and streamlined onboarding and compliance management processes that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and get producers ready to sell in hours instead of weeks. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and as an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and was ranked 65th in Forbes – America's Best Startup Employers 2023. To learn more, visit agentsync.io

