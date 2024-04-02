PCF Insurance Services Enters Alabama Market with Acquisition of MK Insurance Group Team

LEHI, Utah, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage with operations in almost 40 states, has acquired MK Insurance Group's insurance business, a third-generation, family-owned commercial and personal insurance agency in business for nearly 60 years.

PCF Insurance Services Acquires MK Insurance Group

"We are excited to welcome the MK Insurance team to our organization," said Brooke DeWyze, Chief Development Officer of PCF Insurance. "PCF is focused on intentional, strategic growth with businesses like MK that complement our deep bench strength, expand our subject matter expertise on industry verticals and have a solid track record that will enhance our leading position within the industry."

MK Insurance Group, known for its specialization in high-net-worth personal lines and many years of offering solutions to the construction and commercial real estate sectors, along with niche expertise in the signage industry, represents PCF Insurance's first physical location in Alabama.

"At MK Insurance, we have been honored to serve our community with best-in-class insurance and risk management solutions since 1967," said Greg Mikos, Principal at MK Insurance Group. "We are eager to leverage the deep experience of the PCF team to accelerate our business growth and provide our clients with better coverage solutions, more competitive pricing, and increased market access."

MK Insurance Group customers will benefit from the same great team and exceptional level of service they have experienced for years. By joining forces with PCF Insurance, MK Insurance Group will be able to enhance the following:

Infrastructure and technology: As an early adopter of operational infrastructure and technology, PCF Insurance will provide MK Insurance Group with new technologies, making it easier to transact business.

As an early adopter of operational infrastructure and technology, PCF Insurance will provide MK Insurance Group with new technologies, making it easier to transact business. Access to additional trusted advisors: PCF Insurance's in-house risk management professionals and commercial claims advocacy group bring value to clients by developing and implementing tailored loss control programs that can mitigate risks and help reduce premiums.

PCF Insurance's in-house risk management professionals and commercial claims advocacy group bring value to clients by developing and implementing tailored loss control programs that can mitigate risks and help reduce premiums. Carrier relationships: Leveraging PCF Insurance's strong carrier relationships will enable MK Insurance Group to provide even more cost-effective coverage solutions.

Through its acquisitional growth strategy, PCF Insurance seeks to join forces with businesses that have a desire to expand capacity by utilizing a deep bench of collective experience. By teaming up with PCF Insurance, businesses can preserve their local client and community relationships while offering innovative coverage solutions for even the most unique risks.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services of the West, LLC offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. PCF Insurance's operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering its businesses alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and shared-services resources. With more than 3,500 employees across the U.S., PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, ranking #20 on Business Insurance's 2023 Top 100 Brokers and #12 on Insurance Journal's 2023 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

About MK Insurance Group

Based in Hoover, Alabama, MK Insurance Group began as an independent insurance agency in 1967 and has built its reputation on its strong client and community relationships through its offering of commercial and personal insurance solutions. The business specializes in the construction, property management and signage industries. For more information, visit mkinsure.com.

