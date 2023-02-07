PCF INSURANCE SERVICES' FELIX MORGAN AWARDED SILICON SLOPES HALL OF FAME CFO OF THE YEAR

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF"), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Lehi, Utah, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (CFO & COO) Felix Morgan has been named 2022 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame CFO of the Year. With an attendance of over 1,300 of Utah's greatest leaders, entrepreneurs and guests, the annual Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame & Awards celebrates and honors the many accomplishments of individuals and companies in Utah from the year.

Felix Morgan, PCF Insurance Services Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

As one of the top benefits design, insurance and risk management services companies in the U.S., PCF Insurance's success is fueled by its proven practices and innovative, data-driven strategies of which Morgan plays a key part. In his role as CFO & COO, Morgan oversees PCF Insurance's shared services functions, which include accounting and finance, benefits and payroll, human resources, legal and compliance, marketing and communications, and business intelligence and technology, in support PCF's Agency Partner network.

As prominent industry transactional CFO, Morgan has led PCF Insurance through a successful $2.2 billion management buyout (MBO) in November 2021, empowering the brokerage with the ability to pursue its own strategic vision and provide more opportunities to facilitate growth. Since that time, the company has closed more than 100 partner acquisitions, growing the company's revenue to more than $700 million, and sustained an organic growth of more than 10%.

"Since joining the company as CFO in early 2021, Felix has led the strategic expansion of shared services and finance functions to support our rapidly expanding network of agencies," said Peter C. Foy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Felix also played a pivotal role in the management and partner-led buyout in November 2021, a transaction that valued the business at more than $2.2 billion. He has done an exemplary job at bringing structure and efficiency to our incredible organization and has a proven track record of success scaling operational and administrative capacities and will ensure PCF is well-positioned to support our accelerated pace of growth."

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com .

