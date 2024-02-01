PCF Insurance Services Fuels Growth Strategy with Strategic Hires, Internal Promotions

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF"), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced appointments that will broaden its senior leadership team and fuel its continued growth strategy.

"We're at an exciting moment in time in our company's growth," said Felix Morgan, CEO of PCF Insurance. "To set the stage for continued expansion, we're accelerating our M&A strategy, building out operational systems, optimizing back-office functions and expanding our senior leadership team."

The following strategic hires and promotions further strengthen PCF Insurance's senior leadership team: 

  • Brooke DeWyze joined as Chief Development Officer with responsibility for driving the company's M&A strategy, forging industry partnerships, enabling acquisition growth, leading due diligence, and cultivating relationships with prospective agencies and key stakeholders. Prior to joining PCF Insurance, DeWyze served as Chief Operating Officer of Moreton & Company, where she applied her robust insurance industry experience and knowledge in areas such as finance and accounting, acquisitions, benchmarking, and strategic and financial planning. DeWyze also spent more than two decades at Leavitt Group.

  • Adam Reed joined as General Counsel providing legal, regulatory and compliance services for the company. He is also responsible for overseeing regulatory and compliance processes related to M&A transactions, including post-close support. Reed comes to PCF Insurance from Reed Law Offices plc, a law firm he founded and served as Managing Principal, specializing in outside general counsel and other services to insurance brokerages, including PCF Insurance. Earlier in his career, Reed served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Acrisure, as well as two decades as in-house counsel with increasing responsibility at AIG as General Counsel of the Personal Insurance business.

  • Leslie Greve joined as Vice President of Marketing leading the company's Marketing strategy in driving growth, revenue, partnerships, and brand. Greve comes to PCF Insurance from BGZ brands where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. Under her leadership at BGZ brands, the team expanded both sales and affinity for the company's three consumer brands, while building global reach in alignment with the company's long-term goals.

  • Jeff Hutchins has been promoted to Chief People Officer following his tenure as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. He continues to lead human capital development at PCF Insurance, as well as the services and programs designed to promote health and wellness, succession planning, learning and training, and more.

  • Rocky Steele has been appointed to Senior Vice President of Operations after leading the company's Legal and Compliance function for the past year. In this role, Steele oversees PCF Insurance's Corporate Analytics, Integrations; Agency Management System (AMS) Migrations, Carrier Relations, Carrier Operations and Compliance teams.

  • Ryan Stradling has been named Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief of Staff having served as Vice President of Finance, Shared Services since joining the company in 2021. In his expanded role, Stradling oversees PCF Insurance's Finance, Accounting, Internal Audit, Payroll and Regional Finance teams, which support the company's data-driven strategies, operational performance and financial health.

  • Brandon Gray has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Treasurer from Vice President of Treasury continuing to lead and expand the company's investment strategies, financing activities, management of debt compliance, arrangement of funding and driving treasury compliance throughout the organization.

These appointment follow the December 2023 announcement naming Morgan as CEO of PCF Insurance and further demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to building a scalable organization, inclusive of its shared services, operations and workforce.

A top 20 U.S. insurance broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's people-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2023 Top 100 Brokers and #12 on Insurance Journal's 2023 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,500 employees across the U.S. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

