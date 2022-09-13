PCF Insurance Services Joins PIA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced today that it has joined the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA). Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF is a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm that currently serves more than 465,000 clients through its network of nearly 165 Agency Partners* across 37 states.

PIA provides a range of products and services to its member agencies nationwide, along with passionate advocacy on legislative and regulatory matters impacting professional independent insurance agents. Some of these benefits include access to the latest industry research, branding materials, more than 50 personal and commercial lines carriers and online raters, errors and omissions (E&O) and cyber insurance coverage, a resource crisis hub for agents, agency succession planning materials, and more. As part of the partnership, all PIA membership benefits will be available to PCF's Agency Partners effective immediately.

These benefits will complement the broad array of business solutions and resources PCF Insurance offers its Agency Partners to enable growth and promote entrepreneurial success, including access to industry-leading expertise, technology, health and retirement benefits, professional opportunities, world-class training, equity upside and incentives, and more. Together, these collective benefits further expand PCF Insurance's shared services function, providing Agency Partners with additional operational and sales resources to supercharge their success.

"We would like to welcome PCF and its Agency Partners into the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents. Membership with PIA will provide PCF's Agency Partners with solutions to take their businesses to the next level, including access to business-building tools; marketing resources; and focused, in-depth engagement in industry affairs," said PIA CEO Mike Becker. "Just as PIA broadens an agency's horizons through new opportunities to grow and engage in our industry, PCF's inclusion into our organization will make us a richer and stronger association through their vast collective industry experience."

"At PCF, we are propelled by our people. In turn, we continually seek avenues to provide benefits and value-add opportunities to enrich our Agency Partners and their employees," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder and CEO of PCF Insurance. "Partnering with PIA allows us to further build on our agency-centric operating model and support Agency Partners with additional resources while amplifying collaboration and growth opportunities among our network."

*As of June 30, 2022, and agencies under letter of intent

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Recognized as a top acquirer by The Hales Report, ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

About PIA

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

