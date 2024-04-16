PCI Express Market size is set to grow by USD 31.58 billion from 2023-2027, integration of PCIe with IEEE 1394 (firewire) boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global PCI express market size is estimated to grow by USD 31584.8 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 22.26% during the forecast period. PCI Express (PCIe) is a high-performance connectivity solution for peripherals, supporting advanced technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It integrates with FireWire for enhanced IEEE 1394b protocols, offering increased bandwidth, improved power management, and reduced footprint. PCIe is essential for data center modernization, IT cost optimization, and business growth, enabling applications in various industries, including networking hardware, storage devices, and communication applications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PCI Express Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

PCI Express Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31584.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.51 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Diodes Inc., Hilscher Gesellschaft fur System automation mbH, Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, One Stop Systems Inc., Rambus Inc, Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Samtec Inc., Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Western Digital Corp.

Segment Overview

This PCI express market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Storage, Data center, Others) End-user (Telecom, Infrastructure, Residential, Industrial, Others) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Application

The PCI Express market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in 5G technology and the increasing adoption of high-performance peripherals in telecom communication infrastructure. Generation models, such as PCIe 3.0, continue to be essential in applications like telecom, cloud computing, and automotive systems. SSD technology and storage hardware, fueled by sophisticated algorithms and efficiency gains, are key contributors to this market. Businesses, including enterprises, are modernizing their data centers to achieve infrastructure flexibility, IT cost optimization, and agile IT infrastructure. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are enhancing team performance and application performance. Underutilization and overprovisioning are being addressed through agile approaches and technology advancements. Networking, including Ethernet switches and 10Gigabit Ethernet, and automation technologies are essential components of this market. PCI Express plays a crucial role in data center infrastructure, communication applications, and industrial applications. Miniaturization and the integration of PCIe with networking hardware and cloud-based services offerings are ongoing trends. Additionally, PCIe is used in graphic cards, network interface cards, and other components to optimize data traffic and improve performance in ADAS systems and infotainment systems. The PCI Express market also includes the use of PCIe in SONET/SDH technology and networking hardware, as well as in 5G technology and 100Gigabit Ethernet for cloud services offerings. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and advanced technologies in various industries.

Geography Overview

The PCI Express market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of 5G technology and the increasing demand for high-performance peripherals. With the availability of advanced PCIe solutions, such as Generation models with sophisticated algorithms and SSD technology, enterprises can optimize IT costs, enhance team performance, and build agile IT infrastructures. These advancements enable application performance improvements, reduce underutilization and overprovisioning, and support agile approaches. Moreover, the adoption of PCIe is essential for data center modernization, infrastructure flexibility, and communication applications. The miniaturization of PCIe components, including graphic cards, storage devices, network interface cards, and Ethernet switches, is crucial for industrial applications. The integration of PCIe with SONET/SDH technology, 10Gigabit Ethernet, and networking hardware supports cloud services offerings and automation technologies. Furthermore, PCIe's high-speed data transfer capabilities are essential for ADAS systems, infotainment systems, and other communication applications. The market's continuous technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, contribute to increased efficiency and improved network performance. Overall, the PCI Express market's growth is driven by the need for advanced technologies to support business growth, reduce costs, and improve application performance.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The PCIe market is driven by enterprise demand for faster data transfer, leading vendors to develop PCIe 5.0 solutions. PCI-SIG announced the release of PCIe 5.0 in 2019, offering 32 GT/s bandwidth. Key technologies like 5G, AI, ML, and data center modernization are fueling this evolution. PCIe 5.0 impacts IT cost optimization, agile IT infrastructure, and application performance, benefiting industries such as networking, storage, and automotive.

The PCIe market experiences dynamic demand due to technological shifts and changing enterprise needs. Vendors sell on purchase orders, allowing for deferred shipment and potential inventory write-downs. Indirect sales through distributors add complexity with multiple demand forecasts. Purchase orders have no minimum requirements, enabling enterprises to terminate agreements quickly. Key trends include 5G tech, high-performance peripherals, AI, ML, data center modernization, IT cost optimization, and advanced technologies.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 - 2021) and forecast period(2023-2027)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

PCI Express, a high-performance peripheral bus standard, plays a significant role in the modernization of data centers and industrial applications. This advanced technology enables the efficient transfer of data traffic between components in networking hardware, such as Ethernet switches and storage devices. With the increasing demand for miniaturization and higher bandwidth in communication applications, PCI Express has become a crucial component in the implementation of 10Gigabit Ethernet and 5G technology. Furthermore, PCI Express supports the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, making it an essential part of cloud-based services, ADAS systems, and infotainment systems. The flexibility and IT cost optimization offered by PCI Express generation models make it a preferred choice for infrastructure upgrades and the integration of high-performance peripherals like graphic cards and network interface cards.

Market Research Overview

The PCI Express market is a significant segment of the technology industry, focusing on high-speed data transfer between devices. With the increasing demand for faster communication and data processing, the adoption of PCI Express technologies has become essential for various applications. These technologies offer numerous advantages, such as low latency, high bandwidth, and efficient power management. The market comprises various components, including switches, controllers, cards, and cables. Companies like Intel, NVIDIA, and Microchip Technology are major players in this market. The future of PCI Express looks promising, with advancements in technologies like Gen Z and Composable I/O, offering even higher bandwidth and flexibility. The Sonet/SDH and Ethernet technologies are also complementary to PCI Express, providing additional connectivity options. The market is expected to grow steadily, driven by the increasing need for high-performance computing and data center infrastructure.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio