PCI Express Market to Grow by USD 53.74 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by PCIE Integration with IEEE 1394 (FireWire) and AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global PCI Express Market size is estimated to grow by USD 53.74 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 28.22% during the forecast period. Integration of PCIE with IEEE 1394 (firewire) is driving market growth, with a trend towards continuous technological upgradation. However, failure to manage inventory during changing customer demand poses a challenge - Key market players include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Diodes Inc., Hilscher Gesellschaft fur Systemautomation mbH, Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., One Stop Systems Inc., Rambus Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Samtec Inc., Silicon Motion Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Western Digital Corp..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Storage, Data center, and Others), End-user (Telecom, Infrastructure, Residential, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The PCI Express (PCIE) market is experiencing growth due to increasing enterprise demand for PCIE solutions. Vendors are upgrading their offerings to meet this demand and keep up with technological advances. PCIE 3.0 was the standard for a long time, but with the launch of PCIE 4.0, PCI-SIG announced PCIE 5.0, which will offer 32 GT/s bandwidth speed, surpassing industry needs. Continuous technological upgrades will support enterprises in meeting customer demands for high-speed data transfer, leading to market growth.

PCI Express market is thriving with enterprises adopting high-performance peripherals for business growth. The latest Generation models of PCI Express support advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, aiding data center modernization and infrastructure flexibility. IT cost optimization is a key driver, enabling enterprises to reduce costs by enhancing team performance with an agile IT infrastructure. SSD technology and sophisticated algorithms boost efficiency, while cloud services offerings, networking, and automation technologies enhance application performance. Underutilization and overprovisioning are addressed with agile approaches, and SONET/SDH technology, Ethernet switches, and 10Gigabit Ethernet enable seamless communication. Miniaturization and the integration of PCI Express into networking hardware, storage devices, and network interface cards facilitate data traffic management. PCI Express also powers innovative applications like ADAS systems, Infotainment systems, and 5G technology, making it a must-have for businesses seeking to stay competitive.

Market Challenges

In the PCI Express market, vendors sell their products to businesses based on purchase orders. Enterprises can delay shipments without penalty due to technological advances, leading to potential inventory issues. Excess inventory can negatively impact profitability and result in inventory write-downs. This risk is amplified when vendors sell through distributors, as demand forecasts rely on multiple estimates. Additionally, businesses may cancel orders with short notice, increasing customer concentration risk. Continuous technological changes can cause market fluctuations, potentially resulting in overcapacity and price reductions to clear stock. These factors could impact the revenue growth of the global PCI Express market during the forecast period.

PCI Express (PCIe) is a high-performance interconnect technology used in modern computing systems for connecting high-speed peripherals. With the continuous advancement of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), enterprises require faster and more efficient data transfer. PCIE's various generation models cater to these needs. Data center modernization is a key focus for businesses aiming for IT cost optimization and infrastructure flexibility. PCIe's agile approaches, such as SSD technology and sophisticated algorithms, reduce costs by minimizing underutilization and overprovisioning. Advanced technologies like AI, ML, and cloud services offerings are driving the demand for PCIe in data centers. Communication applications, networking hardware, Ethernet switches, and 5G technology also benefit from PCIe's high-speed capabilities. In industries like automotive and infotainment, PCIe's miniaturization and integration with advanced technologies like ADAS systems enhance team performance and application performance. Graphic cards, storage devices, and network interface cards are essential PCIe components in various industries. Data traffic and networking are other areas where PCIe plays a significant role, with 10Gigabit Ethernet and SONET/SDH technology relying on PCIe for seamless communication. PCIe's role in IT infrastructure is crucial for business growth, enabling agile IT infrastructure and application performance.

Segment Overview

This pci express market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Storage

1.2 Data center

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Telecom

2.2 Infrastructure

2.3 Residential

2.4 Industrial

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Storage- In the storage industry, enterprises are facing performance issues with traditional hard disk drives (HDDs) due to latency. To address this, enterprises have started adopting solid-state drives (SSDs) for their non-volatile memory needs. While HDDs still dominate the market due to their lower cost, the price gap between HDDs and SSDs is closing rapidly. PCIe SSDs offer significant benefits, including higher performance and lower latency, making them ideal for caching and buffering applications. PCIe was already widely used in storage subsystems and enterprise processors, and the adoption of PCIe interfaces in SSD controllers has further improved system performance. PCI-SIG's extension of the PCIe specification with features like enhanced downstream port containment (eDPC) and DPC will enable more storage systems, leading to increased adoption of PCIe solutions in storage. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global PCI express market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

PCI Express (PCIe) is a high-speed bus standard for connecting various components inside a computer or in data centers. It has revolutionized the way communication applications are handled, enabling miniaturization of Ethernet switches, SONET/SDH technology, and other networking hardware. PCIe supports advanced technologies like 10Gigabit Ethernet, 5G technology, and high-performance peripherals such as graphic cards and storage devices. With the rise of cloud-based services, PCIe plays a crucial role in data traffic management and infrastructure flexibility. It also caters to emerging applications like ADAS systems, infotainment systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in automotive and consumer electronics. PCIe's evolution includes multiple generation models, ensuring continuous improvement and optimization of IT costs.

Market Research Overview

The PCI Express market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transfer in various industries, particularly in data centers. Communication applications, miniaturization, and advanced technologies such as Ethernet switches, SONET/SDH technology, and 10Gigabit Ethernet are driving the market forward. PCI Express is essential for networking hardware like Ethernet switches, enabling high-speed data transfer between components. The market is also being fueled by the rise of cloud-based services, graphic cards, storage devices, and network interface cards. Data traffic from ADAS systems, infotainment systems, and 5G technology is also contributing to the growth of the PCI Express market. The market is evolving with each new generation model, incorporating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize IT cost, enhance team performance, and ensure infrastructure flexibility. Data center modernization and infrastructure flexibility are key priorities for enterprises seeking business growth, reduce costs, and application performance. Automation technologies, SSD technology, and cloud services offerings are also playing a crucial role in the market's development. Underutilization and overprovisioning are being addressed through agile approaches, leading to increased efficiency in the PCI Express market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Storage



Data Center



Others

End-user

Telecom



Infrastructure



Residential



Industrial



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

