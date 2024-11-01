PCL Construction Announces CEO and Board Chair Leadership Succession

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The PCL family of companies is pleased to announce the succession transition for the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Chris Gower is appointed the ninth President and CEO of PCL in its 118-year history. Chris brings nearly three decades of experience with PCL to his new role, leading PCL's office of the CEO.

Chris previously held the position of Deputy CEO, and before that was Chief Operating Officer, overseeing PCL's building operations in Canada, the United States and Australia. He has been a key figure in PCL's Office of the CEO and Board of Directors and, while guiding numerous landmark projects across North America, played an instrumental role in leading the company's expansion into the solar energy market. Chris holds an executive certificate from Stanford University and is an alumnus of Fanshawe College. He is also a CCA Gold Seal certified estimator and project manager and was recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 leaders.

"I am honored and proud to assume the role of President and CEO at PCL," said Chris. "Leading a company with such a rich and successful legacy is a privilege, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to Dave Filipchuk for his leadership over the past eight years. I also extend my deepest gratitude for his mentorship throughout our transition time together. Looking forward, I am filled with excitement for the journey ahead. With the unwavering commitment to excellence that defines PCL, I am confident that we are poised for even greater heights. Our talented builders across Canada, the United States and Australia will continue to build a better future together and uphold the legacy that has defined PCL for more than a century."

Dave Filipchuk will step into the role of Chair of PCL Construction's Board of Directors on November 1, 2024, continuing an over 40-year career with the company, including the last 8 years as President and CEO. PCL proudly acknowledges and thanks Dave for his dedicated service and exemplary leadership. Reflecting on the transition to Chris, Dave stated, "Effective succession planning is about positioning the right leaders at the right time. We prioritize succession at every level of our company, ensuring time for a smooth transition to maintain business continuity. Chris is an exceptional leader with a proven history of success, and our board looks forward to his continued commitment to excellence as he leads our growing and thriving organization."

During his PCL CEO tenure, Dave successfully led the company to record achievements and accolades. He has recently been recognized with the University of Alberta Canadian Business Leader Award in 2023 and the Canadian Construction Association's Pinnacle Leader Award in 2024. Additionally, he was inducted as a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering in 2024.

About PCL Construction

