PCL Construction Announces New Manufacturing Center of Excellence to Be Led by Andrew Ahrendt

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction has created a new Manufacturing Center of Excellence, capitalizing on the growing investment in reshoring production to the U.S. and Canada. The Center of Excellence amasses a group of manufacturing experts within PCL, centralizing talent from across geographies under one fully integrated team ready to build across North America. The group will greatly streamline new plant facility planning, engineering, construction, and production start-up. Andrew Ahrendt, a PCL veteran with three decades of experience overseeing manufacturing projects, will lead the Center of Excellence.

"Andrew is a proven leader both within PCL and externally in the community," says Deron Brown, PCL president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. "No doubt in his new position he will drive innovation in smart factories, while delivering an exceptional level of quality to our manufacturing clients."

The global supply chain remains vulnerable even five years after initial disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Growing international conflicts and security concerns have underscored the need for North American production of critical goods. Last year saw an investment of $189 billion in constructing new manufacturing facilities in the U.S. alone and the industry contributes 10.2% and 9.5% to the total GDP for the U.S. and Canada, respectively.

"Rapid advancements in AI and M4.0 technology and shifting global demands are reshaping the manufacturing landscape," says Ahrendt. "I'm excited to take the lead of Manufacturing for PCL during such a pivotal time in the industry."

Across North America, PCL excels in the planning, design and construction of a wide range of manufacturing facilities, building more than 48 million square feet at a value greater than $25 billion in project deliveries. On the long list of successful projects in PCL's manufacturing portfolio is the realignment of 12 manufacturing lines amongst three plants for a leading global packaged food manufacturer, expansion for semiconductor manufacturer ONTO Innovations in Minnesota, and support of long-time client Uponor with 16 expansions over a period of fourteen years.

PCL's new Manufacturing Center of Excellence will operate in a diverse range of sectors, including: food and beverage, agribusiness, process and chemical, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor, battery and electronics, life science, medical device, and logistics. With extensive experience in new plant construction, integration and expansions, PCL is uniquely qualified to deliver turnkey manufacturing solutions across the U.S. and Canada.

Ahrendt is a respected manufacturing and business expert, serving on the leadership council of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) since 2022. He also was recently named the Board Chair for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce (a NAM affiliate), where he advocates for policies that contribute to a successful business climate for companies across the state.

For more information on PCL's manufacturing services, contact Andrew Ahrendt at [email protected] or (612) 916-9585.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $7 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

