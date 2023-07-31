PCL Construction Completes Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail

PCL Construction

31 Jul, 2023

MINNESOTA, Minn., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction is excited to announce that the Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail is officially open to the public. Constructing the trail began in May of 2022 and has been eagerly anticipated by visitors who are looking forward to getting a birds-eye view of the zoo.

The project consisted of repurposing the zoo's old monorail track to make the 1.25-mile elevated walking path, rising to 32 feet above ground at the highest point. The new visitor attraction will be the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop and will become the centerpiece of the Zoo's vision to reconnect its guests with nature.

The track itself was converted into an 8-foot-wide walking path with multiple access points and "overlooks" to view the animal exhibits and other unique wildlife areas. It includes over 15,000 composite deck boards, 80,000 decking fasteners, nearly 1,000 tons of new structural steel, and over 1,800 light fixtures. Also incorporated in the project were renovations to existing buildings and newly developed elevators and restrooms.

"I am incredibly proud of the project team for making this complex vision come to life. We know how much this trail means to the Minnesota communities and families," said Trent Johnson, PCL Construction's district manager in Minneapolis.

The trail was built during one of the snowiest and most saturated winters in Minnesota history. However, the team persevered and kept the project on schedule.  

"Although this was one of the snowiest winters in Minnesota history, the team put their best feet forward and endured the challenges. They are now able to see all their hard work pay off and witness the neighboring communities make unforgettable memories with their loved ones," said Johnson. 

The zoo trail will be accessible for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

About PCL Construction
PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion USD, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at www.pcl.com.        

