PCL Construction Joins Fight to End Hunger

PCL Construction

Nov 27, 2019, 12:30 ET

Everyone deserves a good meal.

DENVER, CO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - More than 30 million adults and children in the United States struggle with hunger and food insecurity, according to feedingamerica.org. Since 2014, PCL has donated more than $500,000 to food banks across the country to help eliminate the uncertainity and worry that many experience due to the lack of food. In addition to monetary donations, PCL also supports the fight against hunger through food drives, turkey donations and volunteer shifts.

PCL with a check presentation to The Pantry of Broward, Inc. in Florida. (CNW Group/PCL Construction)
"Volunteering isn't just something instilled in the PCL culture, it's something that each one of our employees values in their personal life," said Deron Brown, president and COO of PCL's U.S. Operations. "I know it's a value that I've taught my own boys. Through volunteering together, we've created the best memories."

In 2019, PCL's U.S. Operations contributed $55,000 to the following 15 local food banks: 

American Dream project – Community Food Bank of New Jersey 
Bakersfield –  Golden Empire Gleaners 
DenverFood Bank of the Rockies 
HawaiiHawaii Food Bank 
HoustonHouston Food Bank 
Los AngelesLos Angeles Mission 
MiamiPantry of Broward 
MinneapolisSecond Harvest Heartland and NorthPoint Food Shelf 
Orange CountySecond Harvest Food Bank 
OrlandoSecond Harvest Food Bank 
PhoenixSt. Mary's Food Bank 
San DiegoSan Diego Food Bank 
SeattleFood Lifeline and Northwest Harvest 

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in 31 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $7 billion, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

