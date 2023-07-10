PCL Construction Nears Completion of Ritz-Carlton in Naples

The luxury resort welcomes guests back after a two-year construction renovation.

NAPLES, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction is excited to share the substantial completion of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples extensive renovation and expansion, which began in 2021. After nearly two years, the iconic resort is now opened to guests.

PCL's contract included the construction of a new tower and extensive renovations across the entire resort. The resort's newest addition, the Vanderbilt Tower, features a new lounge and more than 70 club-level guestrooms. The revamped hotel is also offering a renovated lobby, multiple new dining experiences, new pools, bungalows and cabanas, along with remodeled guestrooms and suites.

"After facing several challenges and delays following Hurricane Ian, the project team has worked incredibly hard to reach this achievement of The Ritz-Carlton Naples welcoming guests back to its resort," said Rick Goldman, PCL Construction's vice president and district manager of the Orlando division.

The Vanderbilt Tower is one of The Ritz's most anticipated new features that includes enhanced finishes and breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico. The club lounge within the new tower incorporates a full-service bar, media room, exclusive programming, and five daily culinary presentations. Across the entire resort are also new dining experiences for visitors and a lobby bar with signature champagne to lavishly welcome guests. With 57 new suites and all 474 redesigned guestrooms and suites, the hotel truly is a one-stop shop for all groups and vacation-seekers.

Initially scheduled to be complete in December 2022, Mother Nature had different plans after Hurricane Ian made landfall in late September 2022. The PCL project team responded quickly to the hurricane, implementing restoration and recovery efforts, while continuing to renovate and expand the resort as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"I'm incredibly proud of the project team for persevering during a time where there were several unknowns. They responded well and worked tirelessly to get the resort in the position it's in today," said Goldman.

To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Naples project and the challenges the project team faced following Hurricane Ian, visit here.

