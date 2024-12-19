PCL Construction Sets New Milestone Winning Nine Engineering News-Record Project Awards

Projects earn recognition on ENR's National Best of the Best and Global Best Projects lists.

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The PCL family of companies is proud to announce a record-breaking year in industry recognition from Engineering News-Record (ENR), with nine projects earning awards on its 2024 National Best of the Best and Global Best Projects lists.

Selected from over 800 entries and 200 regional winners, the ENR National Best of the Best Awards honor 20 projects nationwide for teamwork, safety, innovation, quality and overcoming challenges. An independent panel of 19 industry experts rigorously evaluates projects, with PCL's winning projects recognized in the energy/industrial, government, specialty construction and water/environment categories.

"Earning national recognition from ENR is a testament to the exceptional dedication of our teams," said Deron Brown, PCL president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. "These projects showcase the best of what we strive to achieve at PCL—innovative solutions, collaborative efforts and delivering meaningful infrastructure for the communities we serve."

The four U.S. PCL projects recognized are:

Energy/Industrial: The Baytown Supermodule Furnace, a 48M model designed by Technip Energies, was constructed as modules and pre-assembled offsite before being transported to the operating plant for final assembly. This innovative approach reduced costs, shortened schedules and minimized high-risk work hours.

Government/Public Building: The County of San Diego Southeastern Live Well Center is a 65,000-square-foot Zero Net Energy facility that serves as a central hub for health and social services, addressing the diverse needs of the community.

Specialty Construction: The Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail repurposed the zoo's former monorail track into the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop, a 1.25-mile elevated walking path, rising 32 feet above ground at its highest point.

Water/Environment: The Northwater Treatment Plant has a capacity of 75 million gallons per day and provides critical updates to Denver Water's northern infrastructure.

The ENR Global Best Projects Awards celebrate the world's most innovative and impactful construction projects, recognizing excellence in design, construction quality, innovation and safety. Selected from 120 entries across 19 countries, PCL's winning projects include the Fairmont Royal York Decarbonization, Rogers Centre Renovation Phase Two, Western Memorial Regional Hospital, 160 Front Street West and BMO Centre Expansion.

"All of these winning projects showcase PCL's expertise in delivering innovative, sustainable and industry-leading solutions," said Chris Gower, president and chief executive officer. "We are honored to share this recognition with our clients, partners and workforce, whose collaboration and commitment to excellence made these achievements possible. Congratulations to everyone involved in this incredible achievement."

The five Canadian PCL projects recognized are:

Best Green Project: The Fairmont Royal York Decarbonization project in Toronto has transformed the iconic 95-year-old landmark with sustainable, zero-carbon upgrades through collaboration with KingSett Capital and PCL's expert partners. This project represents the largest hotel retrofit of its kind within the Fairmont global brand portfolio.

Best Sports/Entertainment Project: The second phase of Toronto Blue Jays' Rogers Centre Renovation transformed the multi-use stadium into a ballpark, delivering a new 100-level seating bowl, player facilities and premium clubs in just six months, ready for the first pitch at the 2024 Home Opener.

Best Healthcare Project: Newfoundland and Labrador's Western Memorial Regional Hospital sets a new benchmark for sustainable healthcare, featuring Canada's largest geothermal heating and cooling system in a healthcare project and the third largest of its kind worldwide.

Office Project Award of Merit: 160 Front Street West in Toronto, a 47-story, 775-foot-high office tower, stands out with its complex curved design and primarily steel structure, reshaping the city's skyline.

Cultural Project Award of Merit: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park in Calgary, an integral event space since 1982, has expanded to over one million square feet through a $500 million renovation, enhancing tourism and economic growth.

This companywide recognition reflects the exceptional effort and collaboration of everyone involved in these projects.

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $7 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

