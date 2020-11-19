PCL Construction Welcomes Sean Mulligan as Director of Mission Critical

With nearly 35 years of experience in the construction industry, Sean has a proven track record in successfully completing complicated builds of data centers, financial centers, corporate headquarters, trading floors, laboratories and mission critical facilities for clients such as Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Regeneron.

Sean will work to identify and pursue data center and mission critical projects while leveraging new and existing relationships with key clients, developers, architects, end users and owner's representatives.

"As a well-established company with a long history of success, I'm looking forward to expanding PCL's portfolio and serving clients across North America," said Sean.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $6 billion, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

SOURCE PCL Construction