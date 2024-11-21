PCL Construction's $77,000 Donation to Food Banks Provides Critical Aid to Families Facing Hunger Nationwide

In its 15th year of giving, the company's support arrives as food insecurity hits record levels

across the U.S., bringing relief to families in need.

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - With nearly 50 million Americans living in food-insecure households last year, and the average cost to feed a family of four rising to $984.60 per month, many families are struggling to meet basic needs. In response, PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. is donating $77,000 to 18 food banks across the nation, equivalent to providing groceries for nearly 80 families of four for one month alone.

"At PCL, we believe no family should have to choose between putting food on the table and meeting other essential needs," said Deron Brown, PCL president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. "Our 15 years of continuous support for food banks reflects our commitment to helping families in the communities where we live and work. We understand the significant impact that even a single meal can have on the health and well-being of individuals and families nationwide."

In addition to monetary support, PCL recently took action locally to make a lasting impact in North Minneapolis, recognized as the fourth largest food desert in the U.S. Last month, PCL's Minneapolis office completed a critical renovation of the Shiloh Cares Food Shelf, which had been forced to close after a car crash severely damaged the facility in 2023. The food shelf, which now serves over 9,000 people monthly, stands as a cornerstone of support for the community.

The community and partners rallied to support this cause, raising $2 million for the rebuild. Enhancements include increased safety features, expanded shopping space, and improved accessibility, transforming the facility into a community hub offering multiple services beyond food assistance.

"The renovation of the Shiloh Cares Food Shelf is a vital step for North Minneapolis, restoring hope in the community," said Trent Johnson, district manager for PCL. "With a 50-year history of building in Minnesota, we are proud to focus on projects that make a lasting difference. This initiative goes beyond physical improvements; it ensures that essential services are accessible to everyone."

This Thanksgiving, PCL also donated turkeys to the food shelf and volunteered, aiding those in need during the holiday season.

PCL's commitment extends across the nation by contributing to the following 18 local food banks:

For more information on your local food bank and how you can help support, visit Feeding America to learn more.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $7 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

