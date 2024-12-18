PCL Construction's Special Projects Division Sets 2024 Record with Nearly 270 New Projects

Smaller-scale projects across the U.S. continue to be a driver of the company's success.

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - 2024 has been a record-breaking year for PCL Construction's Special Projects Division, which secured nearly 270 new projects, amounting to approximately $500 million in new work—its highest ever. This achievement underscores the division's pivotal role within one of North America's largest general contractors, delivering specialized small-contractor services in the buildings, civil and industrial sectors. Tackling projects valued between $10,000 and $15 million, the division's guiding principle—"compact, complex, quick, and competitive"—enables clients to leverage the resources and expertise of a major contractor, tailored to the demands of smaller, fast-paced projects.

Looking ahead to next year and the anticipated uptick in smaller-scale projects—spanning various market sectors, including hospitality, education, nonprofit organizations, civil infrastructure and data centers—PCL plans to strategically expand its Special Projects Division in 2025 across the U.S. To support this anticipated growth, the company plans to expand its Special Projects workforce by at least 25% in the next three to five years.

"Our network of close to 20 local offices and over 4,000 employees across the United States equips us to offer the specialized attention and flexibility of a 'local contractor,' while also leveraging the extensive resources of a major construction company," said Sean Barnes, vice president of special projects for PCL. "This unique combination allows us to handle the intricacies of phasing and working within occupied spaces, ensuring that business continues as usual for our clients."

As the economic landscape remains uncertain, PCL's Special Projects Division has emerged as a key contributor to the company's success. These smaller projects not only allow for quick-turnaround work but also provide vital infrastructure to local communities. Whether it's performing seismic upgrades at a university or renovating a nonprofit to better serve the community, PCL ensures each project is both impactful and efficiently executed.

Some of PCL's notable Special Projects awarded in 2024 include:

Four Seasons Maui upgrades: Nordic PCL Construction is enhancing the Four Seasons Resort Maui with a new sushi bar and lobby, as well as upgrades to two model rooms and the Maile Presidential Suite in Maui, Hawaii .





Nordic PCL Construction is enhancing the Four Seasons Resort Maui with a new sushi bar and lobby, as well as upgrades to two model rooms and the Maile Presidential Suite in . The University of California, Los Angeles ( UCLA ) Mid-Wilshire Parking Structure seismic upgrades: Seismic upgrades and code-required corrections will take place for UCLA's Mid-Wilshire parking structure in Los Angeles, California .





Seismic upgrades and code-required corrections will take place for Mid-Wilshire parking structure in . Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center renovation: Renovations include remodeling the third and fourth floors and adding an ADA-accessible tenant entrance on the second floor in Minneapolis, Minnesota .





Renovations include remodeling the third and fourth floors and adding an ADA-accessible tenant entrance on the second floor in . Flexential Chaska Data Center upgrades: Phase five of the project will accommodate increased demand and includes significant upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and electrical infrastructure in and around the facility. It is located in Chaska, Minnesota .





Phase five of the project will accommodate increased demand and includes significant upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and electrical infrastructure in and around the facility. It is located in . Lake Mary Water Treatment Plant Sedimentation Basin Improvement: Rehabilitation, removal and replacement of the major mechanical and electrical equipment associated with the sedimentation and flocculation basins will take place at the plant in Flagstaff, Arizona .

Looking ahead to 2025, PCL's Special Projects Division is well-positioned to continue addressing the needs of communities across the U.S., delivering projects that are lean, flexible and designed to meet the needs of local communities.

Visit PCL's buildings and civil pages to learn more about the company's U.S. Special Projects Division.

PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $7 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

SOURCE PCL Construction