PCM Trials Acquires Netherlands-Based Clinical Trial Service B.V., Becoming the Most Experienced Independent Provider of Mobile Visit Services with The Largest Geographic Coverage Area in Support of Decentralized Clinical Trials

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCM Trials, a Denver, USA-based leader in providing mobile research nurses for decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), today announced the acquisition of Clinical Trial Service (CTS). The Losser, Netherlands-based private clinical research company has been a long-standing partner of PCM Trials and has more than 30 years of experience in managing and staffing global clinical trials with GCP-trained mobile research nurses for DCTs. The acquisition, which is effective immediately, expands PCM Trials' already extensive global footprint.

"CTS is a natural fit for us," said Greg Austin, president of Denver-based PCM Trials. "We have partnered with them for years on numerous studies to provide quality research nurses for many of our most complex international clinical trials. Their ability to understand an individual country's market, culture, and regulatory requirements allows us to launch and complete trials on schedule. Together, we have married a proven project management model with best-in-class mobile research nursing services to provide an unmatched level of experience in DCTs and the ability to reach over 80 countries. This innovative model is designed to support sponsors and CROs looking to conduct global DCTs and deliver better patient retention and increased patient diversity."

CTS was founded in 1993 in Losser, Netherlands, and quickly became a preferred provider of mobile research nurses for some of the biggest names in the pharmaceutical industry. The organization has a network of over 40 mobile nurse partners that it manages as part of its robust network of local country nursing providers, which provide quality solutions by highly screened, selected, managed, and trained research nurses in more than 80 countries. In addition to handling staffing needs for mobile trials, CTS also manages various logistics functions to ensure that trial investigational products and necessary lab materials are delivered on time to the right patients and administered by nurses with protocol-specific training and experience.

"This acquisition provided us with the ideal solution to grow our company," said Mirjam Bruggink, owner and founder of CTS. "Our two organizations are well aligned from a culture standpoint and possess similar values around the importance of advancing clinical research. Since PCM Trials is independent and not part of a larger vertically integrated company, it has more of a family feel. Yet, the company is well established and brings financial strength to take us to the next level of providing service and innovation to our customers. We are all very excited about this new step."

PCM Trials has completed numerous global trials since its founding in 2008 and has the capability to deliver mobile visits in more than 80 countries. According to Austin, the acquisition of CTS represents one more step taken by PCM Trials to make available the most direct nursing model on a global scale. To date, PCM Trials has effectively served more than 150 sponsors and more than 300 protocols. Many of these trials were completed as a result of PCM's partnership with CTS. Now, as one company, PCM Trials has eliminated an administrative layer to create an even more direct relationship between sponsors and mobile research nurses. The result, according to Austin, will be a simplified contracting process for customers, improved communications for study teams, faster turnaround, greater consistency, and higher quality research data.

Bruggink and her entire CTS team will remain with the company to help ensure a smooth transition and continue all ongoing and future clinical trials for clinical operations and DCTs. CTS will continue to operate its European office and logistics center in Losser, the Netherlands under the CTS brand and with its current employees. CTS, as part of PCM Trials, will continue to serve customers in all sectors such as Sponsors, CROs, and mobile research nursing vendors in various mobile visit models.

"We are excited about the opportunity to serve our customers directly, as well as through our industry- pioneering Certified Mobile Research Nurse Partner Network", added Austin. "Between our two organizations, we have nearly 50 years of experience in refining processes and operations. During this time, we have focused exclusively on mobile research, which makes our combined team the most experienced in the industry. This collective expertise will allow us to pursue more innovative solutions that result in better outcomes for our customers and patients."

About PCM Trials

PCM Trials is leading the global shift toward decentralized clinical trials by bringing clinical research to patients, wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. PCM Trials directly recruits, trains, certifies, and manages Certified Mobile Research Nurses (CMRNs) to ensure that each visit meets the highest standards for data quality and patient experience. By reducing the barriers to participation, PCM Trials' mobile nurses support study recruitment, retention, adherence, and diversity. PCM Trials is an independent company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with European operations based out of the U.K., and has conducted mobile research visits since 2008.

