PCNA Expands Into Golf: Launches Comprehensive Collection Including Srixon Golf Balls

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyconcept North America (PCNA), the leading supplier of in-house decorated hard goods and apparel in North America, proudly announces its expansion into the golf category with a versatile new collection. After a successful soft launch at two January tradeshows—ASI Orlando and PPAI Expo Las Vegas—all assets for the collection are now live on the PCNA website. From premium Srixon golf balls and tee-time essentials to event giveaways, performance polos, and custom curated kits, PCNA offers solutions to meet distributors' business needs —on and off the course.

In addition to its broad portfolio of promotional products at every price point, PCNA empowers distributors with world-class services, such as in-house decoration, unique packaging solutions, and free online storefront offerings via its Givee Select platform.

Highlights of PCNA's Golf Collection

Srixon Partnership : PCNA's partnership with Srixon introduces five premium golf ball options, available in 3- and 12-ball packs: Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls (9902-04), Srixon Q-STAR TOUR Golf Balls (9902-08), Srixon Z-STAR XV Golf Balls (9902-12), Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Balls (9902-14), and the Srixon Z-STAR Golf Balls (9902-10).

: PCNA's partnership with Srixon introduces five premium golf ball options, available in 3- and 12-ball packs: Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls (9902-04), Srixon Q-STAR TOUR Golf Balls (9902-08), Srixon Z-STAR XV Golf Balls (9902-12), Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Balls (9902-14), and the Srixon Z-STAR Golf Balls (9902-10). Tee-Time Essentials : PCNA's curated tee-time collection includes several new styles made up of essential gear for golfers of all levels that fit any budget, such as: The Bamboo Golf Tee Set with Recycled Pouch (1401-44), the 3-in-1 Golf Cleaning Multi-Tool (1401-46), the 12" x 12" Recycled 200g Microfiber Towel (1401-50), the 62" RPET Golf Umbrella w/ Reflective Trim (5050-09).

: PCNA's curated tee-time collection includes several new styles made up of essential gear for golfers of all levels that fit any budget, such as: The Bamboo Golf Tee Set with Recycled Pouch (1401-44), the 3-in-1 Golf Cleaning Multi-Tool (1401-46), the 12" x 12" Recycled 200g Microfiber Towel (1401-50), the 62" RPET Golf Umbrella w/ Reflective Trim (5050-09). Customizable Event Prizes & Giveaways: Enhance any golf event with a curated giveaway collection from our vast product assortment suitable for players, spectators, or employees, creating a memorable event experience while aligning with diverse customer preferences. This versatile collection includes budget-friendly items such as the Golf Bag 6-Can Event Cooler (SM7215), 12oz Collapsible Can Insulator (SM-6890), Fairway RPET Travel Shoe Bag (1631-30), and Sun Ray Sunglasses (SM-7821) as well as premium prizes such as the Omni Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (SM-2927), Hydro Flask® 20L Carry Out™ Soft Cooler (1601-07) and Stanley Quencher FlowState Tumbler (1603-01).

Enhance any golf event with a curated giveaway collection from our vast product assortment suitable for players, spectators, or employees, creating a memorable event experience while aligning with diverse customer preferences. This versatile collection includes budget-friendly items such as the Golf Bag 6-Can Event Cooler (SM7215), 12oz Collapsible Can Insulator (SM-6890), Fairway RPET Travel Shoe Bag (1631-30), and Sun Ray Sunglasses (SM-7821) as well as premium prizes such as the Omni Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (SM-2927), Hydro Flask® 20L Carry Out™ Soft Cooler (1601-07) and Stanley Quencher FlowState Tumbler (1603-01). Look Like a Pro: Elevate style on the course with a diverse selection of performance-driven apparel options, perfect for individual golfers and team outfits. Apparel offerings include unisex options like the AVAS Eco Packable Quarter Zip Anorak Pullover (TM12610) as well as women's styles for any budget, such as the DADE Short Sleeve Performance Polo (TM16398/TM96398) and FLINT Lightweight Water-Resistant Jacket (TM9264). Men's performance styles at varying price points include the TAZA Performance Knit Quarter Zip (TM17810/TM97810), Cap America Relaxed Golf Cap (SM-8400), Greatness Wins Athletic Tech Polo (TM16675), and the STITCH® Atlantic Stripe Polo Shirt (TM21130) - worn by champions such as Bryson DeChambeau .

"We are honored to partner with Srixon, a trusted name in golf, to offer their exceptional golf balls as part of our collection," said Liz Haesler, Global Chief Merchandising Officer at PCNA. "Srixon is known for innovation and quality, with their golf balls holding an impressive number of patents worldwide. By offering three distinct price points within our Srixon collection, we're ensuring that distributors have access to premium golf balls that fit various budgets. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing high-performance, versatile solutions for our customers."

Exclusive Distributor Services

Givee Select Platform : PCNA's free, custom webstore solution helps distributors grow their businesses. These online stores are completely free, regardless of the number of stores created or products in a store. Customers simply select and personalize their favorite item which is drop shipped directly to them. For distributors, this means no inventory management and no order minimums – all items have an MOQ of one. The platform offers a seamless way to generate revenue and engage members.

: PCNA's free, custom webstore solution helps distributors grow their businesses. These online stores are completely free, regardless of the number of stores created or products in a store. Customers simply select and personalize their favorite item which is drop shipped directly to them. For distributors, this means no inventory management and no order minimums – all items have an MOQ of one. The platform offers a seamless way to generate revenue and engage members. Perfectly Packaged Service: Create custom golf kits with mix-and-match products and decorative packaging that adds a personal touch. PCNA's Perfectly Packaged service includes unlimited drop shipments for direct delivery to homes, offices, or events.

"Our impressive entrance into the golf vertical reflects our dedication to providing distributors with the product offerings and services necessary to succeed in this market," said Mary Furto, Senior Vice President of Marketing at PCNA. "With our breadth of hard goods and apparel product categories, deep inventory, innovative decoration capabilities, and simple pricing model, we deliver exceptional value, quality, and reliability. Our golf line encompasses everything from popular classics to event giveaways as well as premium retail brands that pair functionality with style for every occasion and budget."

