PCNA's Givee Select™ Launches E-Commerce Stores

Seamless All-In-One Solution for E-Commerce and Gifting, Featuring $9.95 Flat Shipping and Fulfillment Rate Per Order

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyconcept North America (PCNA), the leading supplier of promotional products, proudly announces the launch of e-commerce stores with its Givee Select platform. This all-in-one solution provides a seamless experience for both gifting and e-commerce customers, now featuring $9.95 flat shipping and fulfillment per order, regardless of order size.

The Givee Select e-commerce stores are powered by an integration with Stripe, a leading financial infrastructure platform designed with optimized checkout flows and fraud prevention to ensure secure payment processing for stores. Users can configure settings and details for each store, including product pricing, offerings, open/close dates, invoice preferences, guest access, and more.

Unlocking e-commerce is made simple with the power of Givee. Post this

E-commerce Givee Select Store Benefits:

Easy-to-use : Build a store yourself in minutes or let us do it for you at no cost

: Build a store yourself in minutes or let us do it for you at no cost No Minimums : No minimum order quantities on any products

: No minimum order quantities on any products Transparent Pricing: No store fees or hidden charges

No store fees or hidden charges Flexibility: Create stores of any size with unlimited amount of users and products

Create stores of any size with unlimited amount of users and products Centralized Management: Manage all stores in a single platform

Manage all stores in a single platform Custom Pricing: Set custom product selling prices

Set custom product selling prices Stripe Transactions: Accept secure credit card payments and receive funds when orders are placed

Accept secure credit card payments and receive funds when orders are placed Reduce Waste : Zero inventory requirements; no waste

: Zero inventory requirements; no waste Speedy Fulfillment: Orders drop-ship within 4-7 business days, setting an industry standard for speed and reliability

Orders drop-ship within 4-7 business days, setting an industry standard for speed and reliability Personalization Powered by Print-On-Demand: Store users can add their unique personalization

"Unlocking e-commerce is made simple with the power of Givee," said Neil Ringel, CEO of PCNA. "With the launch of our e-commerce capabilities and flat rate shipping for orders of any size, we are devoted to providing distributors with the tools they need. This approach enables the easy creation of versatile stores that cater to diverse customer needs, foster pride and ownership, and reduce overproduction."

By introducing a flat rate for shipping and fulfillment for each order regardless of size, and by eliminating inventory requirements and minimum order quantities across all products, Givee helps reduce complicated store logistics. The solution empowers distributors with quick drop shipping, transparent pricing, and the quality and dependability of working with one industry-leading supplier throughout the entire fulfillment process.

"The launch of e-commerce stores reflects our commitment to continuously enhance the Givee platform with features that meet market demands," said Doug Mitchell, Chief Growth Officer at PCNA. "Our goal remains the same – to eliminate the complexities of fulfillment and empower distributors with an easy-to-use tool that meets all their store needs."

This announcement follows the recent introduction of expert store-building support, $0 store fees, and a new 'How It Works' page on the refreshed Givee Select website.

Explore the future of gifting and e-commerce stores at pcna.com/givee.

For media inquiries, please contact: Megan Frain, [email protected]

About PCNA

PCNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Polyconcept, the world's leading promotional products supplier. With headquarters near Pittsburgh, Pa., PCNA operates Trimark, Leed's, Bullet, JournalBooks, ETS Express and Spoke Custom, offering customers the industry's biggest and most diverse collection of products. To learn more, go to www.pcna.com.

SOURCE Polyconcept North America (PCNA)