PCOS Challenge National Campaign Comes to Tampa to Bring Attention to Women's Health Epidemic

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates, supporters, community leaders and healthcare providers join PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association to launch PCOS awareness effort in Tampa as part of an 11-city national campaign on Saturday, October 5th. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects up to 15 percent of women in the U.S. It is one of the most critical, under-diagnosed and underfunded areas of health. PCOS can lead to lifelong complications including depression, infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

The PCOS awareness campaign in Tampa kicks off on Saturday, October 5th at 8:00 AM with the Tampa PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk at Al Lopez Park located at 4810 North Himes Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33614. The Tampa PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk is part of the largest national campaign raising awareness and funds to help fight PCOS. Campaign proceeds go toward PCOS awareness, education, support, health screening, grant and research programs. Other upcoming cities in the national campaign include Newark (October 19); Washington, DC (October 20); St. Louis (October 26); and Sacramento (December 7).

"We are excited to bring our national PCOS awareness campaign to Tampa and humbled to have so many amazing people and leading organizations come out to show their support for women and girls with polycystic ovary syndrome," says Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge, the largest PCOS support organization globally. "PCOS is estimated to affect over 12,000 women in the city of Tampa and over 950,000 in Florida. For too long, the calls for help by millions of women and girls affected by PCOS across the country have gone unanswered. PCOS is leading to major health problems that could be prevented if identified and addressed early. 50 to 70 percent of women with PCOS are going undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Our organization is seeing far too many women who were never diagnosed with PCOS until their 40s, or who were never told about the associated health risks, and are now battling diabetes, cardiovascular disease and uterine cancer. There are serious and systemic problems in healthcare regarding PCOS diagnosis, treatment and support. PCOS should be included in all conversations and efforts to prevent issues such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and maternal and fetal health complications. There is an urgent need to address PCOS to help improve and save lives. It is time that we make PCOS a public-health priority!"

Joyce Bhutta, owner of Perfectly Bare Laser Therapy, a Platinum Sponsor of the Tampa PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk event says, "Many of our clients have PCOS and struggled with the effects of unwanted and excessive facial and body hair. It is so fulfilling to help women get their confidence back, improve their self-esteem and feel great about the way they look. We enjoy seeing the life-changing transformations that our clients experience. This is a cause near and dear to our hearts and it is our pleasure to support PCOS Challenge and women with PCOS."

Other sponsors of the Tampa PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk include OvuSense, The American Electrology Association, USF Health Pamela Muma Women's Health Center, Camp Gladiator and LG Nutrition Consulting.

Serving over 50,000 members, PCOS Challenge is the leading support and advocacy organization for people with PCOS. The organization touches the lives of individuals with PCOS and their supporters each year through live educational events, television and radio programming, support groups, grants, health screenings and awareness and advocacy initiatives. Since PCOS Challenge began its programs in 2009, the organization has helped many women overcome their struggles with infertility, weight gain, anxiety and depression and reduce their risk for numerous life-threatening related conditions.

For more information about the Tampa PCOS Challenge 5K Run/Walk and to register for the 5K event or schedule media interviews, visit http://pcos5k.org .

