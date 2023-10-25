PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market size to grow by USD 977.11 million from 2021 to 2026, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCR system for food diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 977.11 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by Product (consumables and instruments) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets in the region. The presence of several regulatory organizations in the countries will facilitate market growth. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

Company Profile:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Generon SpA, Genesystem, Hygiena LLC, Lumex Instruments, LuminUltra Technologies Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Microsynth AG, Minerva Biolabs GmbH, Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., QIAGEN NV, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., R Biopharm AG, SAN Group GmbH, Xiamen Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers Maxi pads that are biodegradable, chemical-free, and colorful with hooks at the end of the wings to attach to the garment.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the consumables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Assays, probes, reagents, and kits are included in consumables.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market: Driver & Trend:

Rising foodborne illnesses

Organizations advocating food safety globally

Increasing food safety regulations globally

The rising number of foodborne illnesses is a key factor driving market growth. Most of the foodstuffs consumed are mainly plant or animal-based foods and usually have a wide variety of bacterial species in them. Consequently, companies are focused on minimizing financial losses when unsafe or potentially deadly food products are introduced into the market.

Increasing consumer awareness about food safety is a major trend in the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Food Safety Testing Market is estimated to grow by USD 9,209.62 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period.

The laboratory water purifier market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,663.32 million.

What are the key data covered in this PCR system for Food Diagnostics Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the PCR system for food diagnostics market between 2021 and 2026.

Precise estimation of the PCR system for food diagnostics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the PCR system for food diagnostics market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of PCR system for food diagnostics market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio