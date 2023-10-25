PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market size to grow by USD 977.11 million from 2021 to 2026, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCR system for food diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 977.11 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by Product (consumables and instruments) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets in the region. The presence of several regulatory organizations in the countries will facilitate market growth. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market 2022-2026
Company Profile:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Generon SpA, Genesystem, Hygiena LLC, Lumex Instruments, LuminUltra Technologies Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Microsynth AG, Minerva Biolabs GmbH, Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., QIAGEN NV, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., R Biopharm AG, SAN Group GmbH, Xiamen Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the consumables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Assays, probes, reagents, and kits are included in consumables. 

PCR System For Food Diagnostics Market: Driver & Trend:

  • Rising foodborne illnesses
  • Organizations advocating food safety globally
  • Increasing food safety regulations globally

The rising number of foodborne illnesses is a key factor driving market growth. Most of the foodstuffs consumed are mainly plant or animal-based foods and usually have a wide variety of bacterial species in them. Consequently, companies are focused on minimizing financial losses when unsafe or potentially deadly food products are introduced into the market.

Increasing consumer awareness about food safety is a major trend in the market.

What are the key data covered in this PCR system for Food Diagnostics Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the PCR system for food diagnostics market between 2021 and 2026.
  • Precise estimation of the PCR system for food diagnostics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the PCR system for food diagnostics market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of PCR system for food diagnostics market companies.

