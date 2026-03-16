PCs for People Names Susan Parriott as Chief Executive Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCs FOR PEOPLE, a national leader in digital inclusion, announced today that Susan Parriott has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. She will begin her role on March 16, 2026.

Susan brings more than two decades of nonprofit leadership experience and a strong track record of growing mission-driven organizations, strengthening teams and expanding impact across multiple states.

"Throughout the search process, the board prioritized candidates with proven expertise in strategic planning, a deep commitment to our mission and culture, and the ability to lead through change," said Brendt Rusten, PCs for People's Board Chair. "Susan possesses each of those qualities, along with a history of building strong teams and partnerships that expand community impact."

Over the course of her career, Susan has led major growth initiatives, including expanding multi-state operations, increasing fundraising and building strong community partnerships. At the ALS Association, she led the regional chapter across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, significantly growing fundraising and services for people living with ALS. Most recently, she served in senior leadership roles with the Alzheimer's Association, where she oversaw multi-state operations and helped expand both programs and major fundraising efforts.

As CEO, Susan will oversee day-to-day operations and work closely with the organization's leadership team to advance PCs for People's mission of expanding access to technology and digital skills training for low-income individuals and families.

"I'm honored to join an organization that has already made such a meaningful impact in communities across the country," said Susan Parriott. "PCs for People has built a powerful model for expanding digital access, and I look forward to working with the team, partners and supporters to continue growing that impact."

Susan will work alongside PCs for People's new Chief Operating Officer, Dan Hoogheem, and Chief Financial Officer, Rick Triggs, as well as Jenny Lorton, National Director of People, Culture & Board Affairs.

ABOUT PCs for People

PCs for People is a national leader in digital inclusion, providing affordable computers, low-cost internet, and digital skills training to low-income individuals and families. Since its founding, PCs for People has distributed over 400,000 computers and connected more than 1 million people to the power of technology.

Media Contact:

Jenny Lorton

National Director of People, Culture & Board Affairs

[email protected]

m: 206-651-4241

SOURCE PCs for People