PCS Retirement Announces Additions to Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Growth

PCS Retirement is strategically strengthening its executive team to address the significant risks of information security and legal liability in the retirement industry. The company has appointed Colleen Duffy as General Counsel, Head of Legal, Risk, and Compliance, and Kumar Ampani as the Head of Technology. Both executives bring valuable experience from their previous roles at The Vanguard Group.

As PCS Retirement has grown to become one of the largest independent recordkeepers in the financial industry, this strategic leadership expansion underscores the company's continued plans for growth.

"The addition of Kumar and Colleen marks a significant step in enhancing our capabilities and ensuring sustainable growth," says Scott David, CEO of PCS Retirement. "We are thrilled that they have chosen to join us at PCS Retirement. Each brings a wealth of experience and proven expertise that will undoubtedly bolster our mission to deliver unparalleled retirement solutions to our clients."

David added that their leadership in the areas of technology and compliance will play a critical role in driving the company forward.

Ampani brings over three decades of extensive experience in architecting, designing, and securely implementing complex business and technology solutions. During his tenure at The Vanguard Group, he demonstrated hands-on leadership in all phases of software development, deployment, and operations.

Duffy brings more than twenty years of legal experience in the financial industry. Her accomplishments include more than a decade as an ERISA attorney in Vanguard's Office of the General Counsel and most recently as Head of Operational Risk and Controls overseeing third-party vendor relationships, privacy, fraud, and cyber resiliency for Vanguard's institutional retirement plans.

PCS Retirement's president, Mike Coluzzi says that bolstering the company's technical and compliance capabilities will ensure that PCS Retirement remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional retirement solutions. "The addition of these distinguished leaders marks a new chapter of innovation and progress," Coluzzi said.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is among the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS Retirement offers Recordkeeping services to over 32,000 plans and 850,000 eligible participants representing $28+ billion in retirement assets. PCS allows mutual fund companies, investment managers and other financial institutions to offer leading white label and branded retirement solutions for the complete spectrum of retirement plans and accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

