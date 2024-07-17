PCS Retirement Draws on Industry Veterans to Continue Growth in Sales and Strategic Accounts

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement, a leader in retirement plan solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its sales and strategic account teams with a trio of industry veterans.

Julianne Donatelli, Chris McCarthy, and Robert Ebeling are joining PCS Retirement as part of the growth of its Sales and Strategic Accounts teams where their roles will include enhancing client engagement, implementing growth strategies, and refining the company's overall value proposition. Donatelli will head up the ERISA sales team while McCarthy and Ebeling will expand the Strategic Accounts team.

The creation of the Strategic Account Management division represents a significant step forward in the company's ability to foster deep, stable partnerships with its largest clients. By concentrating efforts on these critical relationships, PCS Retirement aims to not only ensure stability but also to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities within these client groups.

"The growth of our sales and strategic accounts teams," says Scott David, CEO of PCS Retirement, "is a direct result of our expansion in these areas. But you can't continue growth without good people. The fact that we've been able to bring in talent like Julianne, Chris, and Robert speaks volumes about the future of PCS. Their proven success in managing large, complex client relationships will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate within the retirement solutions industry."

Donatelli, previously with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, has been recognized over her 25-year career for her exceptional interpersonal and team-building skills. Leveraging her success in sales execution, strategic planning, and channel strategy design, Donatelli will use these skills to lead the ERISA Group Sales team at PCS Retirement.

McCarthy joins PCS Retirement with 35 years of retirement plan sales experience. In his most recent role at T. Rowe Price, McCarthy served as an Account Executive specializing in driving new business sales. With a strong track record in catering to the needs of retirement plan consultants, advisors, and plan sponsors, he is well-positioned to contribute significantly to PCS Retirement's growth and client satisfaction.

Ebeling brings over 35 years of experience in financial services. In his last position at Empower, Ebeling successfully collaborated with sales, relationship management, and senior management teams to promote a wide range of services, including defined contribution, defined benefit, equity compensation, health savings accounts, and investment management solutions.

McCarthy and Ebeling will be joining the newly formed Strategic Account Management team led by Jordan Migneault, who has over 20 years of experience at PCS Retirement.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is among the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS Retirement offers Recordkeeping services to over 32,000 plans and 850,000 eligible participants representing $28+ billion in retirement assets. PCS allows mutual fund companies, investment managers and other financial institutions to offer leading white label and branded retirement solutions for the complete spectrum of retirement plans and accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC